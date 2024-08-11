HOYTS Bolsters Senior Leadership Team With Two Promotions

HOYTS CEO Damian Keogh has announced the expansion of the cinema company’s senior leadership team with the promotions of Ellisa Woodham and Christina Langdon.

Woodham is currently general manager of sales & partnerships for Australia and New Zealand and has been promoted to the senior leadership team as director of partnerships and sales.

Langdon has been promoted to the newly created role of general manager of cinema operations from her current role of area manager in Melbourne.

“Ellisa has consistently delivered outstanding results and innovative solutions in the cinema sector, particularly during challenging years for our company, and will now play a crucial role in helping to shape the overall strategic direction of HOYTS. She drives a pivotal part of our business with significant growth potential. We are delighted to promote her to the senior leadership team,” said Keogh.

“In her new role, Christina will oversee the day-to-day operations of HOYTS’ cinemas across Australia and New Zealand working with Martin Bagley, our director of operations. As an experienced area manager in Melbourne, Christina has played a key role in strategic teams responsible for opening new and renovated cinemas and integrating acquisitions, such as the four Perth-based Grand Cinemas, in recent years”.

“Christina is an outstanding cinema operator who will lead our location-based teams to ensure we continue to deliver great customer experiences for all our guests. Her extensive knowledge of cinema operations will be invaluable to the senior leadership team,” added Keogh.

The promotions reflect HOYTS’ commitment to recognising and nurturing internal talent as the company continues to grow and innovate in the cinema industry.

“I’m excited to step into this role in a company I’ve loved working for, for almost eight years now. My passion for the cinema industry fuels my commitment to discovering innovative sales solutions and forging impactful partnerships that deliver outstanding results for both our clients and the HOYTS business alike. I look forward to driving new opportunities and contributing to our continued success,” said Woodham.

“I am thrilled to be joining the senior leadership team and look forward to working alongside a talented team dedicated to creating unforgettable experiences for our guests,” said Langdon.

Both appointments are effective immediately.