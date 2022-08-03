Howatson+Company Wins TK Maxx’s Brand Strategy & Creative

Howatson+Company announced that it has been named the agency of record for retailer TK Maxx in Australia, following a competitive pitch process. The appointment is effective immediately.

Howatson+Company will handle brand strategy, creative and production for TK Maxx, an off-price retailer that aims to deliver great value on ever-changing selections of brand name, designer, and other high-quality fashion apparel and home wares for a whole lot less than a department store or on the high street.

Tony Dunseath, VP of marketing at TK Maxx Australia, said: “Great partnerships are very important to our business, and we are thrilled to be partnering with the team at Howatson+Company as we work to continue to grow our business here in Australia.”

Renee Hyde, Howatson+Company managing director, added: “We’re very excited to be working with the talented (and nice) team at TK Maxx. The team’s ambitions for the brand are a perfect match for us and we’re looking forward to seeing what we create together.”

TK Maxx Australia is part of The TJX Companies, Inc., the world’s leading off-price retailer of apparel and homewares. TK Maxx Australia launched in 2017 and has 69 stores along the eastern seaboard of Australia, plus 2 recently opened in South Australia.

Howatson+Company now have a team of 90 people across their Sydney and Melbourne offices.