Howatson+Company Wins Selleys’ Creative Account Following Pitch

Following a competitive pitch process, DuluxGroup has appointed Howatson+Company to work on its Selleys Business.

“We thoroughly enjoyed the process with Howatson+Company, who demonstrated strong capability to deliver on our ambitious vision for Selleys. This is a very exciting time for the business, and I’m thrilled to have the H+Co team work alongside our Selleys team as we continue to evolve the brand in Australia,” said Antoinette Tyrrell, group capability director brand and digital, DuluxGroup.

“This is a proud moment for H+Co. We were not only inspired by the Selleys team’s vision but the kindness and ambition of their people. To join their team is a true privilege and we look forward to supporting them in their next phase of growth,” added Renee Hyde, group managing director, Howatson+Company.

DDB Melbourne currently holds the strategy and creative accounts for Dulux’s portfolio of decorative paints and coatings brands, including Dulux, British Paints, and Berger.

In March, it was first reported that DuluxGroup’s master media account was going up for pitch. OMD was the incumbent at the time, having managed the portfolio’s strategy, planning, and buying across all channels for over thirty years. It was last reappointed in 2020.

Earlier this month, Howatson+Company unveiled its new creative leadership structure, promoting executive creative directors Gavin Chimes and Richard Shaw to chief creative officer and deputy chief creative officer.

The appointment is effective immediately.

