How SMS Marketing Can Deliver The Game-Changing Growth You’re Chasing

To grow brands, retailers or ecommerce businesses effectively in 2024, marketers need to be the growth engines for their businesses by rethinking their channel mix across the funnel to stay top of mind.

SMS marketing, for instance, can be just as useful to remind customers of your brand or retailer’s position in its category as it is for sending bottom-of-funnel messages. When deployed intelligently with other channels, SMS marketing can be a super-effective tool to unlock untapped business growth.

Meeting Consumers Where They Are

Modern marketers and media owners constantly tell us we need to reach consumers where they are—almost invariably—that’s on their phones. As such, modern marketers need to strongly consider making their SMS marketing a central pillar of their channel mix.

It’s borne out in the data, too. An SMS Consumer Trends Report by Klaviyo has found that the fastest-growing brands on its platform are the ones growing their SMS and email marketing lists.

What’s more, purchases via SMS have been up by 55 per cent since 2022, making it a real avenue for growth in 2024 and beyond.

“SMS marketing is experiencing significant growth because it meets consumers where they are most engaged: their mobile devices. When used correctly, the direct, personal nature of SMS gets your priority attention above other channels, delivering timely and relevant messages that drive action and translate into higher conversion rates.” – Brenden Rawson, Founder & CEO at Andzen.

Per the report by Klaviyo: “Your audience—i.e. your list—is a reflection of your ability to earn the right to talk to prospects and customers again and again, without having to use third-party channels.”

With SMS messaging growing so rapidly in importance, and with straightforward attribution, building a strong list is not only good business practice, it’s also a reflection of your abilities as a marketer.

Offering customers special offers, such as discounts and early access to products or sales, is one of the most effective ways to grow your SMS list according to Klaviyo’s research.

Through smart, tactical execution of SMS marketing, you can keep customers engaged, boost their lifetime value and build greater brand loyalty.

How To Effectively Market Over SMS

Klaviyo surveyed more than 8,000 consumers from around the world about SMS marketing, giving you insights on strategies and tactics to make your communications smarter and more effective across the funnel.

For instance—and perhaps contrary to conventional beliefs—SMS marketing should be used for regular communication with customers. Some 72 per cent of customers subscribed to a brand’s SMS messaging list expect to receive a message at least once per week.

“SMS marketing isn’t just a tool for closing sales – it’s a critical component for engaging customers throughout their journey. By leveraging SMS earlier in the funnel – alongside email in an integrated automation flow, brands can create touchpoints that educate and inform, foster a stronger connection, and improve conversion rates.” — Jason Anderson, Chief Operating Officer at Andzen.

There is a note of caution, however.

Whilst the vast majority of consumers want to receive messages more than once a week, those same consumers say the messages they want to receive most are birthday discounts (29 per cent), coupons or promo codes (26 per cent), and early access to sales, product drops, and other VIP experiences (24 per cent).

While that may seem like you’re offering them money for nothing, that’s not necessarily the case.

By making your SMS list feel as though they are part of a broader, more meaningful community, they are more likely to convert when presented with a bottom-of-funnel message, rather than viewing your communications as a nuisance.

You should also look to split your list into different user personas. A/B testing your brand’s communications can be a great way to work out which of your list responds best to which messages.

“Creating a community via SMS means going beyond transactional messages to deliver content that adds real value to your audience. With A/B testing, you can refine your messaging strategy, ensuring each communication feels personal and relevant. This level of customisation helps turn one-time buyers into repeat customers and advocates for your brand.” – Jason Anderson, Chief Operating Officer at Andzen.

Top Of Mind, Top Of Market Share

As the media landscape fragments further and cross-channel measurement becomes harder, there has never been a better time to start taking your SMS marketing more seriously.

By tapping into more frequent but meaningful SMS marketing, you can remain top of mind for your customers and build a greater sense of loyalty.

