How Minions, Deadpool & Wolverine And A Whole Team Of Emotions Proved Box Office Gold

The Australian box office has seen a remarkable surge in 2024, with three standout films—Deadpool & Wolverine, Inside Out 2, and Despicable Me 4— already breaking records and captivating audiences nationwide.

Each of these films not only delivers in terms of content but has also benefited from innovative and powerful marketing campaigns that have propelled them to extraordinary box office success.

Deadpool & Wolverine: A Cultural Phenomenon

The highly anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine shattered records from the moment it hit Australian cinemas, delivering the biggest opening weekend since the phenomenon of Barbie and setting new benchmarks for an MA15+ film. The movie’s opening weekend grossed an impressive $19.9 million, including preview screenings, setting a new franchise record.

A significant contributor to this success was the strategic marketing approach, particularly the use of collectible items that resonated with the core demographic. Stephanie Mills, Director of Sales, Marketing, and Content at Hoyts, told B&T: “we had collectible popcorn tins that have flown out the door. They were very popular. The movie has broken some records in AUS, too—highest opening for an MA15+ title, highest opening for 2024, and 10th highest opening of all time”.

The campaign’s effectiveness is further evidenced by the film’s ability to connect with the hard-to-reach 18-39 demographic, with 66 per cent of the audience falling within this age group. Guy Burbidge, managing director of Val Morgan Cinema, said that “the film’s cultural impact is undeniable, rivalling the phenomenon that was Barbie, and this record-breaking opening weekend has once again proved cinema’s power in capturing and connecting with hard-to-reach youth audiences”.

Despicable Me 4: Innovation in Outdoor Advertising

The success of Despicable Me 4 at the Australian box office can be attributed to an inventive and widespread marketing campaign that left no stone unturned. Universal Pictures executed one of the most memorable outdoor advertising campaigns in recent years, incorporating everything from bus wraps to 3D moulds of Jerry the Minion.

Mills praised the campaign’s creativity and reach: “Universal’s outdoor execution was everywhere and incredibly creative. Bus wraps, retail, rail, street furniture…but the big standout was the full 3D moulds of Jerry the Minion”. The campaign’s success was further bolstered by high-profile partnerships, including a collaboration with McDonald’s that saw Minions-themed promotions dominate touchpoints nationwide.

The film’s box office performance reflects the effectiveness of these marketing efforts. Despicable Me 4 has grossed over $40 million in Australia, surpassing previous franchise highs and closing in on the $43.6 million record set by Minions: The Rise of Gru. The campaign also included an innovative partnership with Uber, marking the company’s first-ever animation partnership. Users were offered a four-month trial of Uber One and a double movie pass to see the film at Hoyts.

Inside Out 2: A Record-Breaking Sequel

Pixar’s Inside Out 2 has been nothing short of a global sensation, with the film recently surpassing Barbie and Frozen 2 to become the highest-grossing animated film of all time. In Australia, the film has continued to draw crowds well into its fifth weekend, closely trailing Despicable Me 4 with a total gross of $4.64 million.

The film’s marketing campaign played a crucial role in sustaining its momentum. Comscore’s analysis highlighted how Inside Out 2 has contributed to a resurgence at the global box office, noting that the theatrical landscape in 2024, much like the film’s protagonist Riley, has experienced emotional highs and lows. Despite these challenges, Inside Out 2 has emerged as a beacon of success, becoming the #1 animated film of all time and setting new records for Pixar.

From collectible merchandise to expansive outdoor advertising and strategic partnerships, these Deadpool & Wolverine, Inside Out 2, and Despicable Me 4 campaigns have not only driven box office numbers but also created cultural moments that resonate with audiences long after the credits roll.

With huge releases, like the film adaptation of Wicked, still to come, cinema continues to demonstrate with the right strategy, even the most established franchises can reach new heights of success – B&T can’t wait to see what comes next.