How Does It Feel To Be A Cairns Crocodiles Winner?

There was plenty of crocodile-shaped metal exchanging hands at the inaugural Cairns Crocodiles Awards.

Leading lights of Australia’a advertising industry, including The Monkeys (now Droga5), Howatson+Co, Wieden+Kennedy, The Hallway, Enigma and more, all came home with the goods.

It was the Monkeys who claimed the inaugural grand prix, collecting four Gold Crocs, three Silver Crocs and one Bronze Croc.

Check out the full list of Cairns Crocodiles winners here!

Post event, a couple of The Monkeys spoke to B&T to share their views on how it felt to be the inaugural Cairns Crocodiles GP champion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cairns Crocodiles (@cairnscrocodiles)

Could you emulate their success? Make 2025 your year to stand up and stand out at the Cairns Crocodiles Awards.

It wasn’t just The Monkeys who enjoyed success. Other storied agencies also picked up crocs, with the team from Howatson+Co struggling to carry all of their success.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cairns Crocodiles (@cairnscrocodiles)

Wieden+Kennedy was another agency to walk home with the goods, winning the first ever Cairns Crocodile.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cairns Crocodiles (@cairnscrocodiles)

Make 2025 your year to stand up and stand out at the Cairns Crocodiles Awards.

The Independent Media Agencies Association CEO Sam Buchanan also chimed in on the importance of crocs to independents.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cairns Crocodiles (@cairnscrocodiles)

Make 2025 your year to stand up and stand out at the Cairns Crocodiles Awards.

Perhaps the most pressing question of the evening was left to The Hallway’s boss Jules Hall, when asked whether a crocodile would beat a lion in a fight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cairns Crocodiles (@cairnscrocodiles)

And while we all know that Jules speaks truth (fully grown crocodiles would indeed beat fully grown lions, particularly near the water), there was one more question B&T wanted to get to the bottom of.

Cairns crocodiles resident large golden croc, Greg, charmed delegates at last year’s event. If you won a croc, what would you name it? We asked one winner…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cairns Crocodiles (@cairnscrocodiles)

It’s not too late to join in on all of the fun at this year’s Cairns Crocodiles Awards.

If you want to win one of the most prized awards in the Asia-Pacific region, make sure you get your Cairns Crocodiles Awards entries in!