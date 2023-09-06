“How Do I Create A Culture I’m Happy With?” Zenith’s Next Generation Board On B&T TV

In July, Publicis’ Zenith media agency launched the Next Generation Board to find out what the future of work is and whether AI is going to make them all redundant. To get a look into Jason Tonelli and the team’s crystal ball, B&T TV headed over to the Publicis Pyrmont office.

In our chat, we spoke with Jason Tonelli, the agency’s CEO, Tom Macerola, the Sydney head of investment, Maya Richardson, national commercial and operations director and David Jeavons, investment executive.

The team also spoke about the importance of cognitive diversity and whether anyone will ever go back to the office full-time or whether that’s even the right question about the future of work!

