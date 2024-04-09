How Delta’s CEO Ed Bastian Built The Brand To Global #1
Ed Bastian was 25 years old before he ever set foot on an aeroplane, so the accountant was a real long shot to get a gig at Delta. Now as it prepares to celebrate its 100th year, under his stewardship, Delta is recognised as the world’s number one airline where 60% of its customers book direct. B&T’s editor-in-chief David Hovenden saw the veteran aviation executive speak At Adobe Summit in Las Vegas last month.
As CEO of Delta Air Lines, Ed Bastian confides that the “airline business is not an industry that’s for the faint of heart”. His droll understatement becomes starker when you consider Delta puts on 5000 flights a day and serves 500,000 people around the world. That’s a lot of touch points to get right or wrong, which could impact your brand profoundly every single day.
While business as usual in the airline industry is never anything like normal, the past few years have been extraordinarily challenging. Add into this mix that Bastian was 25 years old before he ever stepped foot on an aeroplane, and you have one highly unusual industry leader. Having worked for Delta now for 25 years, Delta is set to be named the 2024 Airline of the Year by aviation publication Air Transport World.
(Watch the whole fireside chat from five minutes in)
In the US, Delta generated 40% of the industry profits yet only has 20% of the market share: “So our seats are twice as valuable as any other seat in the industry. That’s what a brand stands for,” says Bastian.
While Covid was obviously a shared problem across the globe, Delta was unique in how it as an airline dealt with the problem. Among the carnage of lockdown, Delta was the only airline not to furlough a single employee. And from material examples of commitment to his employees like that, Bastian has been able to forge a culture of pride and achievement that’s really paying dividends.
“It’s a really import industry and I think if you know why you exist if you know what your purpose is, you know the importance that your customers and not just your customers, your community, your world places on what you do that gives you the confidence you’re going to get through those challenges and that’s what kept us going right through Covid,” he said.
“Travel is one of the things that unites and brings understanding and brings fellowship and brings joy. So, I knew we were going to get back and when you have that confidence that enables you to be bold and courageous in the steps you’re taking that allows you to be humble when you realize the depths of the challenges that you have to work through.
The transparency that’s required (and we knew we were on stage all through Covid) people were watching how Delta was one step at a time starting to bring the world back together especially in the United States. It was an incredible feat that our team displayed but it was one of the things that I’ll look back on and understand that the resilience that you build, that muscle that you create over time, how powerful that is and it’s really what our brand stands for. It’s a resilient brand.
On not laying off any of his 90,000 employees during the pandemic and subsequently growing that work force to 100,000 Bastian is emphatic on the point.
“It’s easy to say your people first. What company doesn’t say that? But it’s actions like that we were the only airline in the world that didn’t furlough a single person.”
Since being named Delta’s CEO in May 2016, Bastian has expanded Delta’s leading position as the world’s most reliable airline while growing its global footprint and enhancing the customer experience in the air and on the ground. During his tenure as CEO, Delta has become the world’s most awarded airline, having been named the Wall Street Journal’s top US airline; the top-ranking airline in Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies; the most on-time global airline by FlightGlobal; the Platinum Award recipient for operational excellence by Cirium; among TIME100’s Most Influential Companies; a Glassdoor Best Place to Work; and more.
In 2018, Fortune magazine named Bastian among “The World’s 50 Greatest Leaders,” and in 2019, he was elected to the membership of the Council on Foreign Relations. In 2021, amidst a global pandemic, Bastian was awarded for his Executive Leadership in FlightGlobal’s 2021 Airline Strategy Awards and named among the Top 10 CEOs of 2021 in Glassdoor’s Employees’ Choice Awards as a leader who excelled at supporting their people. Most recently, Ed was honored by his peer CEOs and named Chief Executive magazine’s 2023 Chief Executive of the Year.
Bastian’s values-based leadership propelled the airline to become the industry leader and a trusted global brand, guided by empathy, humanity and devotion to service, which has served Delta well in good times and bad. He has served as a Delta leader and steered the company through the most challenging periods of the company’s history, including 9/11, bankruptcy and COVID-19.
When asked to sum up his job in five words, Ed’s response is: “Taking care of our people.”
Business at 500 miles an hour
Last year Delta announced it would roll out free Wi-Fi on all planes. “We’re still continuing to roll out fast free Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi that works . . . a lot of people say they have Wi-Fi, not a lot of people have Wi-Fi that works and is free at the same time.
“We’ve got it through most of our [US] domestic system at this point we’re in the process of putting it on all of our international equipment as well by the end of the year. . .
“Wi-Fi sounds like a fairly simple thing . . . but when you consider the fact we’ve got 1,000 planes that are flying at 500 miles an hour around the world bouncing around trying to create that sterile high speed connection is really difficult.”
Delta has, however, been able to master that and what it’s enabled the airline to do is to bring people into its community at an even deeper level. The only thing it asks its customers to do is to be a member of its loyalty program (Sky Member).
That’s really reaped the rewards for Delta because over the past year it’s had more than 2 million new members join its program.
“Customers we already had. We just didn’t know who they were come and sign on in order to get the free Wi-Fi . . . Think about what that 2 million customers that you have that you can’t even market to. You can’t personalise. You can’t serve well. That’s huge!
“Then on top of that we have brought a community of partners. We’ve got T-Mobile. We’ve got Paramount+. We’ve got Walmart+. We’ve got Amex. We’ve got the New York Times . . . We’re also in the midst of rolling out is all those seatback screens that we have on board because we have more three times as many seatback screens as any airline in the world has we’re turning them into smart screens.”
Digital investments
Digital technologies is providing Delta the opportunity to have what it likes to think of as a seamless experience for its customers and a unified experience.
Y”ou envision the technology infrastructure and it’s kind of is what you think it is. There’s like thousands of applications and programs that have been developed over time and the ability to knit them together and to be able to develop a modern experience from a technical standpoint is quite a challenge. So we’re working actively on that; we’ve moved most of our infrastructure to the cloud through AWS.
“We want customers as they travel through the Delta system whether you’re booking a trip online or needing to talk to one of our reservation agents or going through security or picking up your bag at the end of the journey or being on board with us and interacting through our Wi-Fi channels you can engage we want that relationship to be robust, to be connected, for the information to be consistent as people travel through the system and we know that our Delta app now is one of the leading apps. Period!”
Delta wants people to be able to have control of their experience. “One of the challenges of travel it can be stressful right? Our ideas is: it shouldn’t be as stressful as it is. It should be something you look forward to and that you’re looking forward to where you’re going and your journey is part of that and so we’ve made the Delta app an opportunity for people to control their experience. While they’re on board they want to make changes they want to find out information about where they’re going and by the way a lot of our customers connect onto another plane, where that is and how that’s all working. The more information and the easier it is to use, customers feel a sense of comfort and peace and control around the experience and that’s where the technology really makes a huge difference.”
Please login with linkedin to commentAdobe Delta Air Lines Ed Bastian
Latest News
Racism, Homophobia & Apathy: The Sports Stars Ruining Their Own Reputations & How Sponsors Can Respond
For as long as there have been prominent sports professionals, scandals have threatened to destroy their reputations. The damage of these scandals stretches beyond a lost job and a stain on a team’s reputation; there is enormous backlash for brands associated with those in question. Over the last few months, there has been no shortage […]
Pine O Cleen Renews ‘Cleening Up’ Disaster Recovery Partnership With Australian Red Cross
Pine O Cleen doing god's work here, in order to alleviate the effects of god's work.
OMA Awards Finalists Revealed!
The OMA unveils the shortlist for its awards this year. B&T still waiting to hear the catering options.
The Wiggles Premiere New Educational Series On YouTube
If you see B&T staff glued to our computers for the first time in years, you'll know why.
TV Ratings (08/04/2024): MAFS Finale Does The Numbers For Nine
Seven & Ten breathe sigh of relief as MAFS finally ends while Daily Mail staffers scratch their heads for stories.
Will Google Charging For Search Transform The Internet As We Know It? Probably Not
As Google mulls charging for search, B&T mulls charging for copy-and-pasted press releases.
Dentsu’s Daniella Kenney Appointed Head Of Programmatic At Foxtel Media
Kenney gets new gig at Foxtel Media. Denies she's only in it for free sporting tickets.
Donald Trump Takes The Prize For Biggest WTF Moment As B&T Wraps The Best (And Weirdest) Of The Lunar Eclipse Campaigns
We were waiting for Peter Dutton to issue a similar lunar eclipse campaign but sadly he hasn't obliged.
Celebrity Cruises Unveils New “Nothing Comes Close” Brand Positioning
Given what happened in Baltimore the other week, we're quite glad that nothing is coming close to these cruise ships.
Tourism Tasmania Invites Aussies To Become Winter People In Latest Campaign
Want to really piss off your kids in the school holidays? Ditch the Gold Coast and take them to Tassie.
INSIDE NGEN: Bohemia’s Alana Mazza On How Brands & Agencies Can Tap Into The Scarcity Mindset Trend
Scarcity mindset isn't a euphemism for B&T's basic vocabulary, either. This piece is about cultural bandwagons.
Ogilvy Study Reveals Politicians, Social Media Influencers & Journalists Among Least Trusted Clean Energy Source
As B&T powers our office on kerosene and small children, we wouldn't believe us, either.
Avanade Expands Its Avanade X Business Into Australia & Europe
Avanade is bringing its digital consultancy and design capabilities to Australia and Europe with the expansion of its Avanade X business adding more than 2,800 Microsoft-dedicated digital and design professionals across a total of 14 countries. Maintaining relevant and meaningful relationships with customers and employees has never been more challenging for businesses than over the […]
The Man Cave & Icon Agency Partner To Foster Healthy Masculinity
The Man Cave wants to target unhealthy behaviours around gambling, alcohol & drugs. Sounds great, if a little dull.
Matterworks Teams Up With The AFL To Tackle Mental Health Education
AFL takes a stab at improving mental health in classrooms. Still needs to work on improving its players' behaviour.
Ex-Kinetic Global COO Nick Parker Joins Adtech Start Up Veridooh As President
Nick Parker joins Veridooh, promises the turtleneck isn't a Steve Jobs fancy dress outfit.
Tealium’s Kieran Smith: ‘DMPs No Longer Offer Marketers Value Like A CDP’ But Switching Could Bring Unprecedented Benefits
With DMPs, CDPs & more, we've got all the TLAs in this story (that's a three-letter acronym, if you were wondering).
Why Automatic Content Recognition Is A Game-Changer For Advertisers
Automatic content recognition set to change the game for adland, just like the metaverse, web3 and AI.
Tabcorp In Talks With Kayo & Stan Sports In Attempt To Future-Proof Sky Racing
Regularly forget what channel Sky Racing is? Kayo & Stan could be your saviours.
Specsavers Opens ANZ Media Account To Pitches
Bet you didn't see this pitch coming! So you should probably go and get your eyes checked.
QIC Brings A ‘Pop of Unexpected’ In New Campaign Via Jane Doe Creation
Oddly, B&T had a 'pop of unexpected' the last time we bent down to tie our shoelaces.
Size Matters? Subway Gives Other Fast Food Joints Sandwich Dysmorphia In New Campaign
For what it's worth, we think a six-inch is too big, if anything.
TV Ratings (07/04/2024): MAFS Drama Rounds Out A Huge Night Of Ratings Dominance For Nine
B&T similarly known for causing a stir at dinner parties, but only because we fall asleep before the petit fours arrive.
Chinese Automaker JAC Motors Appoints We Are Different For Earned, Social & Influencer Work
Rumours We Are Different went on a bit about 'originality' in the pitch are unconfirmed.
Tracksuit’s Christine van Hoffen: ‘We’re At The “Cutting Edge” Of Workplace Equality’
Turns out Tracksuit's working policies extend beyond a very informal office dress code.
Not As Simple As Slapping A Logo On A Jersey: Why Simply Partnering With A Team Isn’t Enough
Thought doing some sport sponsorships would make your life easier? Think again.
+61 Launches First Work Spruiking Telstra’s Satellite Home Internet
Is the work out of this world? Telstra certainly reckons so.
Experience Gold Coast Launches Sneeky Mid-Week Campaign Via Dentsu Queensland
B&T barely getting a sneaky at the weekend any longer, let alone one on a school night.
How To Launch A Nameless Car – KIA & Innocean Drive Off With B&T’s Campaign Of The Month
The last time B&T spoke about a car this much, it was during an argument with a parking ranger.
John Phung Joins G-Squared From AKQA
Phung continuing his affair with acronym-based firms with this new move.
Ogilvy Melbourne Snares Chris Andrews From Special
While he's "excited" by the move to Ogilvy, Andrews has been seen stashing hundreds of Special-branded notepads.
Aussies 0-100 Celebrate Bonds In Latest Campaign Via Special Group
Bonds' new campaign features everyday Australians. Fortunately for you guys, no B&T staffers were asked to join.
Fast 10: Accenture Song’s Mark Green On Clients Getting “Addicted” To Winning Awards
Marketers get addicted to trophies, according to industry doyen Green - with B&T Awards obviously the preferred cut.
Medium Rare & PHAR Partnerships Join Forces For New Commercial Sponsorship Brand, 17Hands
Medium Rare announcing fully cooked initiative here, funnily enough.
Claxon Embarks On Growth Journey With Acquisition Of Gold Coast-Based Agency
Claxon sounds the horns with this new acquisition.
Honesty & Transparency Among #1 Traits For Content Creators Snapchat & MAGNA Media Trials Report Reveals
Weirdly enough, deception and opacity ranked second and third in this landmark study.