Horgs, Freelo, Hale And Other Senior Adland Execs Baked And Ate Humble Pie About Gender Equality
About sixty adland leaders made pies to get their thoughts about gender equality off their chests. Yeah The Pies, An event organised by Fuck The Cupcakes, asked some uncomfortable questions about male privilege in the industry and society. Here is what happened and what senior ‘bakers’ made of it.
Lead image: Brent Draper, Masterchef winner and baking supremo, teaches adland how to bake.
There is one uncomfortable truth about gender inequality that many men don’t quite get.
Imagine starting a 100m race where all you have to worry about is busting your guts to get to the finish line. You might not win, but you get there doing your best and still have a prosperous career as a sub par sprinter.
Now imagine the same race where some of your competitors have to run the same distance, while jumping hurdles.
Is it fair? Most definitely not, but what many women have to encounter.
Now imagine that same race where some folks start 100m behind you and have to run and jump hurdles at the same time – can they possibly win? Unlikely, unless they are, maybe, Shelley-Ann Fraser-Pryce.
That was one of the key messages conveyed to male adland executives – most from a privileged white background.
More than 50 men gathered to bake pies at a Fuck The Cupcakes event called ‘Yeah The Pies’ to raise awareness about the challenges that women face to compete with their male peers.
The premise of the event was to bake pies, but the purpose was for men to engage in uncomfortable discussions about gender equality issues that not only plague the advertising industry, but society at large.
This put on the line ‘cooking skills’ and awkward conversations to industry leaders such as Omnicom Media Group boss Peter Horgan, Ooh! Media group sales director Chris Freel, Advertising Council Australia CEO Tony Hale, former Unltd founder and McCabe & Partners MP Kerry McCabe, and scores of others.
The results were some ropey looking pastry pots of chicken and mushrooms, but also a lot of conversations about how white men in privileged positions need to be more aware about the disadvantages that women and colleagues from different backgrounds have.
Some of the emotions expressed were of guilt, wanting to learn more about how to make a difference to help women – not just being #allies – and being aware of the privilege that some people have compared to others (check out the privilege wheel below).
The event, organised by Innocean CEO Jasmin Bedir and her team, provided plenty of food for thought, even if the pies did not satisfy the appetites of hungry “movable middle bellies” on the night.
Bedir told B&T: “The launch event was a “humble attempt to pull an ongoing fun and meaningful program off the ground that brings men into the room on the topic of gender equality. The feedback we got was incredible – which confirmed that we are on the right track”.
“We cannot wait for the next Yeah The Pies session, which we are planning for winter.”
B&T attended the event and tried to make an ‘equality pie’, alongside of a table of blokes who thought that gender equality meant more than just pay, but also related to women’s safety. Other conversations revolved around how career opportunities for women were being hindered by maternity/paternity policies, that not all men in the room appeared that engaged with the issues, and that women from different cultures and developing countries have it far worse than they do over here.
Below are some highlights of the event.
‘Men are anxious to talk about this’
But what did some of the other bakers at Fuck The Pies think about the event and what they learnt from the evening?
“I think it is a terrific event augmenting Fuck The Cupcakes to bring men into the conversation,” said OMG boss Peter Horgan after sending his pie to the oven. “I think a lot of men are anxious, even scared, to be in the conversation.
“This is a terrific way to pivot that fear in quite a social setting. Get men into the discussion and make them part of the pilot part of the debate and advocate for progress.”
Horgan also pointed out that adland has made “enormous strides” towards gender equality.
This has been reflected by industry leaders including GroupM ANZ boss Aimee Buchanan, OMD co-CEOs Laura Nice and Sian Whitnall, Initiative CEO Melissa Fein, UM boss Anathea Ruys, Havas leader Virginia Hyland, Atomic 212 CEO Clare Fenner and a host of others.
That said, Horgan added, “The way today was structured allowed us to go deeper into things we hadn’t considered and allows you to look at things from a different perspective.”
Although there is progress in agency land, few large media companies are currently led by women.
Some notable exceptions include Paramount 10 boss Beverley McGarvey, Are Media CEO Jane Huxley, Google ANZ MD Melanie Silva and Ooh!Media CEO Cathy O’Connor.
Ooh!Media’s Freel, who chopped mushrooms on the night, said that the conversation about gender equality is multi-layered, and that he learnt to broaden his lens beyond how inequality affected the gender pay gap and career progression.
“It’s a big conversation that is much deeper and impacts various different parts of people’s lives, not just how much they earn, or whether or not they’re in a safe environment or a safe space,” he said, reflecting on a colleague’s comment about how he viewed women’s lack of safety as a gender equality concern.
“You also need to think about gender equality for different societies and different places around the world, where equality in a place like India, for example, is very different to Sydney. It opens your mind a little bit because often you can get stuck in your own little bubble of where you are and our westernised society.
“That kind of bubble exists for us, but there’s a lot of very different bubbles around the world, and this event got me to think, ‘shit, this is a much bigger issue that needs to be tackled and addressed in different ways in different places’.”
This was one of the lessons from the event. Men were asked to colour in a privilege wheel that provided context about how easy their lives were compared to others to get ahead.
Andrew Tuitahi, the director of marketing and product at Hyundai Motor Group Australia, said the event was a “safe space for men to be able to explore some of those issues without feeling they’re going to be putting themselves in a predicament”.
His main takeaway from the event was: “I’m going to just need to be more aware of everything. As we work through that privilege scale, I realised that I’ve got a lot of privilege. And for me, it’s just about being aware and making sure that I keep my eyes open and offer up opinions when I see something that doesn’t look or feel right.
The Advertising Council of Australia’s CEO Tony Hale, who also baked a pie, applauded Bedir’s passion and thinks the event is a clever way to bring more men into the conversation. But he also stressed that change has happened, albeit slowly.
“You can quite clearly see the change in women in advertising occupying senior positions, only about seven years ago to be about 22 per cent. Now it’s up to about 35 per cent, so it is going in the right direction,” he said.
When asked what he learnt from the night, Hale said: “I’m not the one to make bechamel sauce”.
Sauce techniques aside, the men who baked pies have bitten into gender equality, time will tell how many of them chew over the issue, or spit out the uncomfortable chunks of of the discussion that they did not like.
B&T left the night with its ‘Equality Pie’ in hand. The ‘=’ symbol was an attempt to express what the event was all about, but amateur pastry skills did the gender equality movement few favours.
Nonetheless, B&T editor Tom Fogden, and sales and marketing manager Erin Green enjoyed the pastry parcel of goodness, equally.
Please login with linkedin to comment
Latest News
BPAY ‘Brings A Little Magic To Your Bills’ In A Campaign By Five By Five
B&T is banking on this campaign to 'bring a little magic' to last night's bar tab.
Kayo Sports Crowned Adland’s Best Ballers At The Media Hoops Grand Final!
There was sweat but, thankfully no blood or tears, at last night's Media Hoops grand final!
JCDecaux Launches Broadcast-Scale 3D OOH Formats nationwide
Has TikTok ruined your attention span to the point you can't focus on a billboard? Consider this new format a blessing.
TV Ratings (12/4/24): 1.8M Tune In To See The Lions Defeat The Dees
Seven and Nine had big nights yesterday, if the Total TV reach figures are to be believed.
Breast Cancer Foundation NZ Launches Eye-Catching New Work, Via Ogilvy NZ
Ogilvy NZ mixing the suggestive with the salient here with impressive work for Kiwi breast cancer charity.
São Paulo’s AKQA Casa Gets Steamy In Suggestive New Sprite Campaign
We love finding some oddball work from abroad here at B&T and this one's a classic.
Amazon Web Services Taps Melbourne-Based Startup Vudoo For Shoppable Video
Shoppable video is just like the old-school shopping channels but for Gen Z, if you're wondering.
MIQ Expands TV Intelligence Solution To Australia
As TV Intelligence comes to Australia, we remember our mum telling us that we'd "never learn anything" watching the box.
Scope3 Launches GMP+ To Prevent “Problematic Placements”
We had a "problematic placement" recently with a melon, a cricket bat & a pair of goggles. But that's for another day.
OOH Sector Continues To Shine As OMA Reports 9% Q1 Growth
Outdoor continues to buck industry trend, further proving that sometimes you just can't beat a big fuck off billboard.
HERO Nabs Dentsu’s Roz Scrimshaw For Head Of Production Gig
Scrimshaw denied rumours that she departed Dentsu with four rolls of masking tape & a branded water bottle hidden away.
Publicis Australia “Broadly Stable” After Bumper New Business Wins In 2023
Broad stability's not to be sniffed at, folks, when narrow shakiness is the alternative.
The Diary Of A CEO Host Steven Bartlett Reveals The Trick That Lifted His Ad Click-Through Rate From 2% To 20%
Need to get your boss off your back? Steven Bartlett might be your new messiah.
Richard Roxburgh, Karen Nelson-Field, Will & Woody The Latest Stars To Join Cannes in Cairns Lineup 2024
Cannes in Cairns bags the second most famous Aussie actor to feature in Moulin Rouge!
Standing On The Shoulders Of Giants: B&T’s Women In Media Awards, Presented By Are Media, Are BACK!
That's right, the legendary Women in Media Awards are back for 2024 and are set to be bigger and better than ever!
WA’s Ad Industry Visits Salvos Oasis House, Targets $150k In Oasis Ball Fundraiser
WA ad execs will be dusting off their gladrags and busting shapes for a good cause!
Ford NZ Launches “Ranger Ranger” Campaign For Its Ranger, Via VML
The Ford Ranger is New Zealand's top-selling motor, apparently. Meaning Ford must have sold at least seven of them.
Emotive Enlists Google AI To Save Tassie Kelp Forests
"Kelp me!" the seaweed was shouting before Google & Emotive got involved.
TikTok Marketing ‘Generates $1bn In Direct Revenue’ For Businesses, Report Claims
*cough* B&T knows an industry that could do with an extra $1.1bn in revenue *cough*
Tim Tam Picks Publicis’ MSL For PR & Influencer Launch In UK
MSL said it's also keen to work on other soon-to-launch Aussie favourites VB, singlets and Holden Commodores.
eBay Takes Global Media Account To Pitch
eBay shopping around for a new media agency. Hopefully it doesn't get stung with dodgy returns policies.
TV Ratings (10/4/24): 10’s I’m A Celeb Left Chasing The Chase
Meanwhile, Nine execs are still patting themselves on the back about MAFS' ratings dominance.
Spotlight On Sponsors: K-Pop Invades The Sporting World Through New NBA Partnership
Basketball fans in for a treat with LE SSERAFIM set to play at games. And no, we have no idea who they are either.
Can Brand Integrations Revive A Dying Music Festival Industry?
Outside of BOGOF deals on pingers and bags, are brands the only potential saviours for Australia's festivals?
Havas’ One Green Bean Appointed To Time Out Australia Social, Influencer & Trade PR Account
One Green Bean staffers already desperate to learn what freebies they can get off the back of this new win.
Zenith Tops COMVergence New Business Rankings
Zenith's pitching team more than lived up to its 'ROI' mantra last year.
UK Wellness Brand Phizz Appoints Claxon To Media & Creative Duties
It's just as well Phizz got the red London bus in the press photo, otherwise we'd have forgotten it was UK-based.
PubMatic To Bring Programmatic Video Ads To Roblox’s Metaverse
Videos of Gina Rinehart shilling crypto schemes is sure to prove a hit with Gen Zs wandering around Roblox World.
This is Flow Nabs Affinity’s Sue Cant For Head Of Investment Role
This Is Flow boss Jimmy Hyett said he "Cant believe he got Sue over the line," to much guffawing, we're sure.
Media Industry Entrepreneurs Launch Fur Media – Australia’s First-Ever Pet-Focused Media Channel
Fur Media's 'pee proof' screens would certainly come in handy on the third day of Glastonbury.
Tom Fogden Appointed Editor Of B&T, Team Grows Like A Virus
If you think this piece is a little self-indulgent and prone to gilding the lily, trust your instincts.
‘They Totally Misunderstand Aussie Viewing Public’ – Seven, Nine And Paramount 10 Slam Proposed Anti-Siphoning And Prominence Reforms
B&T is lobbying for the Premier League to take over the Commonwealth Games rather shaky spot on the anti-siphoning list.
Midnight Health Taps Keep Left To Deliver Healthcare To The Masses
Healthcare to the masses might sound very Marx-y, but we've been assured that you'll still need to pay for the service.
Sobering Stuff: Alcohol Marketing Body Puts Booze Brands On Ice
We expect a stiff drink calmed the fury of these marketing teams.
Ticketing Software Disrupter TixSuite Launches In Australia
TixSuite – a brand new ticketing model providing ticketing software via subscription – has launched in Australia. Under parent company Eventfinda, TixSuite’s disruptive Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) ticketing system is ready to tear up the rulebook, with the goal of fixing the broken, outdated methods of legacy ticketing services. TixSuite’s proposition offers a straightforward solution. By selling […]
Interbrand Australia & Unyoked Partner To Explore Relationship Between Creativity And Working In Nature
Interbrand Australia and Unyoked, a nature company offering remote cabin stays, have unveiled a report called The Nature of Creativity, that seeks to answer the question: Can spending time in nature and disconnecting from the normal ways of working have an impact on our originality and creative output? To put the question to test and […]