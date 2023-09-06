Hopeful Monsters Strengthens Leadership Team With Appointment Of Tegan Knight

Hopeful Monsters has appointed Tegan Knight as its new senior business director, bolstering its experience in the sports and entertainment space.

Knight joins Hopeful Monsters from gaming giant Activision Blizzard, where he spent eight years (across two separate stints) leading brand comms across ANZ and wider APAC markets for some of the world’s biggest entertainment franchises, including Call of Duty and Diablo.

With a heavy crossover between gaming, sports and music audiences, Knight led creative campaigns with world-class athletes across the UFC, A-League, AFL and NRL, as well as A-list talent across the music industry. He also brings extensive ANZ, UK and Asia agency experience, having worked with a range of sports and entertainment partners including Universal Pictures, PlayStation and Cricket Australia.

“I’m stoked to become a Hopeful Monster. I’ve been a big fan of the campaigns they’ve been driving, so it’s exciting to be a part of the agency’s leadership team and future growth. Surrounded by these sharp, creative, curious people, I feel at home,” said Knight.

“With more than 3 billion gamers worldwide, with a 50:50 male-to-female ratio, I see a massive opportunity for major non-endemic brands to really connect with them. However, many lack the know-how. I hope to bridge that gap while delivering industry-leading work in sports, entertainment, and beyond.”

“Helping brands grow in unexpected ways is the crux of what we do and Tegan’s addition to the team brings a brilliant new perspective, giving brands the opportunity to connect with audiences in non-traditional ways,” said Katie Barclay, CEO of Hopeful Monsters.

“As we continue to grow the business, we want to bring on the best people who epitomise what it is to be a Hopeful Monster – rare creatures on a mission to shape culture. Tegan has that in droves and builds on our existing legacy in sports and entertainment,” added Barclay.

The Hopeful Monsters portfolio of partners includes Converse, Adobe, Red Bull, PARK SSC, RSPCA NSW, Goodman Fielder and Pizza Hut.

