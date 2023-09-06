Hopeful Monsters Strengthens Leadership Team With Appointment Of Tegan Knight

Hopeful Monsters Strengthens Leadership Team With Appointment Of Tegan Knight
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    SHARE
    THIS



    Hopeful Monsters has appointed Tegan Knight as its new senior business director, bolstering its experience in the sports and entertainment space.

    Knight joins Hopeful Monsters from gaming giant Activision Blizzard, where he spent eight years (across two separate stints) leading brand comms across ANZ and wider APAC markets for some of the world’s biggest entertainment franchises, including Call of Duty and Diablo.

    With a heavy crossover between gaming, sports and music audiences, Knight led creative campaigns with world-class athletes across the UFC, A-League, AFL and NRL, as well as A-list talent across the music industry. He also brings extensive ANZ, UK and Asia agency experience, having worked with a range of sports and entertainment partners including Universal Pictures, PlayStation and Cricket Australia.

    “I’m stoked to become a Hopeful Monster. I’ve been a big fan of the campaigns they’ve been driving, so it’s exciting to be a part of the agency’s leadership team and future growth. Surrounded by these sharp, creative, curious people, I feel at home,” said Knight.

    “With more than 3 billion gamers worldwide, with a 50:50 male-to-female ratio, I see a massive opportunity for major non-endemic brands to really connect with them. However, many lack the know-how. I hope to bridge that gap while delivering industry-leading work in sports, entertainment, and beyond.”

    “Helping brands grow in unexpected ways is the crux of what we do and Tegan’s addition to the team brings a brilliant new perspective, giving brands the opportunity to connect with audiences in non-traditional ways,” said Katie Barclay, CEO of Hopeful Monsters.

    “As we continue to grow the business, we want to bring on the best people who epitomise what it is to be a Hopeful Monster – rare creatures on a mission to shape culture. Tegan has that in droves and builds on our existing legacy in sports and entertainment,” added Barclay.

    The Hopeful Monsters portfolio of partners includes Converse, Adobe, Red Bull, PARK SSC, RSPCA NSW, Goodman Fielder and Pizza Hut.



    Has Alan Joyce Completely Trashed Qantas Brand?
    423 votes
    Vote

    Please login with linkedin to comment

    Latest News

    Manifest Appoints Ete Davies & Sarah Waddington As Non-Executive Directors
    • Marketing

    Manifest Appoints Ete Davies & Sarah Waddington As Non-Executive Directors

    Manifest has appointed two new high-profile non-executive directors to support its continued propositional and geographical expansion. Sarah Waddington CBE, director at Wadds Inc, and Ete Davies, chief operating officer of Dentsu Creative EMEA, add over four decades of experience to Manifest’s senior leadership team, having held senior positions at some of the most well-respected agencies […]

    Coke Targets The Zs In New Global Campaign Called “Masterpiece”
    • Campaigns

    Coke Targets The Zs In New Global Campaign Called “Masterpiece”

    Coca-Cola Australia has launched the new global brand Coca-Cola campaign “Masterpiece” with a striking new film that encourages Gen Z audiences to dial into their passions, take a break and enjoy the magic of the moment. “Masterpiece” is the latest expression of the “Real Magic” brand platform and celebrates how Coca-Cola provides uplifting refreshment in […]

    Sydney FC Boosts Match Day Revenue By 370% With Storyblok’s CMS
    • Marketing

    Sydney FC Boosts Match Day Revenue By 370% With Storyblok’s CMS

    This year, there’s no doubt that football has been top of mind in Australia. Sydney FC has achieved immense digital transformation as part of its strategy to boost fan engagement, leveraging Storyblok’s CMS to build winning digital experiences that reignite fan enthusiasm and boost match day. The club is now kicking some serious revenue goals, […]

    Nine Targets SMBs With AI-Powered Self Serve Ad Platform
    • Media

    Nine Targets SMBs With AI-Powered Self Serve Ad Platform

    Nine today announced the launch of Nine Ad Manager, a groundbreaking self-serve tech platform utilising Artificial Intelligence that will give Australian small to medium-sized businesses the ability to buy video advertising on 9Now, target to postcode level and build video creative using AI. Australia’s 2.5 million small to medium size businesses – that currently spend […]

    Nine Expands E-Commerce Solutions Across All News Brands
    • Media

    Nine Expands E-Commerce Solutions Across All News Brands

    Nine today announced plans to expand its e-commerce media solutions across its entire editorial portfolio of online news brands. Advertisers will be able to embed their products into “trusted environments” and “benefit from the online sales generated by referrals from Nine’s extensive multi-platform network”, it said. Nine says affiliate marketing is an effective performance channel […]

    Sam Brennan To Head Nine’s New Retail Media Partnership Program – RTLX
    • Media

    Sam Brennan To Head Nine’s New Retail Media Partnership Program – RTLX

    Nine has announced a retail media partnership program, RTLX. Its says RTLX will amplify and extend the omnichannel ecosystem of its retail media partners and help advertisers multiply the return on their retail media investment. In a press release for this year’s upfronts, Nine said that the emergence of retail media is creating unique opportunities […]

    NINE Reveals Brand Opportunities For The Paris 2024 Olympics
    • Media

    NINE Reveals Brand Opportunities For The Paris 2024 Olympics

    Nine has today revealed its brand offering for the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Using a  “world-first united media content ecosystem” brands will be able to reach 98 per cent of Australians in a campaign window stretching nearly 10 months, Nine said at today’s upfronts. With a sales proposition stretching from January’s Winter Youth Olympic Games […]

    Android Gets A Snazzy New Rebrand
    • Technology

    Android Gets A Snazzy New Rebrand

    B&T would never dare weigh in on the Apple-Android debate, suffice to say Apple store staff tend to be more attractive.