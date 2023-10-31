Hong Kong’s Art & Culture On Display In Video Series By ANYDOKO

ANYDOKO has partnered with the Hong Kong Tourism Board to create an online video series that explores Hong Kong’s unexpected art and culture scene.

In the hour-long series, viewers can explore the different art and cultural experiences in the city and create their own interactive adventures.

The video series was released as Hong Kong has seen a dramatic increase in visitors and is making a push to promote Art and Culture beyond the traditional Chinese experiences.

The series features iconic and unknown Hong Kong Art and Culture spots, from the new landmark M+ Museum to the street art in beach town Sai Kung, artsy food at the new Ho Lee Fook restaurant by Black Sheep Restaurants, film photography sessions at revitalised prison Tai Kwun and many more hidden and famous Hong Kong spots. The videos are hosted by Jamia Ha, known online as @jamie.xia, and feature a range of local experts such as television presenter Aaron Stadlin-Robbie and artist Samantha Cheung.

The series is created by ANYDOKO Studios, which is based in Hong Kong and Sydney and creates original content for its own online channel ‘ANYDOKO’, as well as television programs, commercials and online series for travel, food, and hospitality brands.

“It’s great to be back with our third interactive online series for Hong Kong Tourism Board. The city has so many unexpected art and culture experiences which are great to put in the spotlight. We’ve taken this third instalment of our series to the next level with lots of amazing locations, guest hosts and experiences. Like the last two series on nightlife and food, it’s great to have the support of the tourism board to create something we believe in. To produce an online series that feels more like a television show than a social video.” shared Vikash Autar, creative director at ANYDOKO.

