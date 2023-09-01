Hong Kong Biomass Front Runner, Ecoceres Buddys Up With TBWA

TBWA\Hong Kong, announced today its strategic partnership with EcoCeres, Inc., a company specialising in biomass utilisation.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for TBWA as the win coincides with the launch of specialty unit PLEX, a suite of B2B-focused services, and solidifies its commitment to driving transformative, innovative, and disruptive solutions in the sustainability sector.

EcoCeres, Inc. has gained international recognition as an innovative and visionary company with over a decade of expertise in biomass utilisation. With a steadfast belief in harnessing nature’s harmony to combat climate change, EcoCeres, Inc. has established itself as a world leader in converting waste-based biomass into biofuels, biochemicals, and biomaterials through cutting-edge technologies. The company’s commitment to sustainability is exemplified by its production of 100 percent waste-made bioproducts including sustainable aviation fuels and extensive expertise in ESG reporting and compliance.

“EcoCeres’ unique proposition lies in our innovative approach to exploring how the future advanced biorefinery should look like. We are pioneering the conversion of biomass into renewable products to help the world attain carbon neutrality,” said Philip Siu, CEO of EcoCeres,Inc.

“This partnership will leverage TBWA’s deep knowledge and expertise in the B2B space and sustainability territory, helping EcoCeres to communicate our value proposition with clarity and impact. Together, EcoCeres and TBWA are poised to make a real difference.”

Powered by the strength of its global collective, TBWA assembled a team of experts between Hong Kong, Europe, and Australia for the partnership. TBWA\Hong Kong will lead the development of brand strategy and design system, while European partners will bring category knowledge and insights, turbocharging the partnership with their deep understanding of the industry, while Sustain by TBWA, headquartered out of Melbourne, expertise in sustainability ensures the overarching strategy is tightly aligned with sustainable practices.

Said Jerome Ooi, chief creative experience officer at TBWA\Hong Kong: “The partnership between TBWA and EcoCeres, is an exciting one, and we’re confident this transformative journey will unlock new possibilities, paving the way for advancements in sustainable solutions.”

By combining TBWA’s strategic and creative approach with EcoCeres’ ground breaking technologies, the collaboration aims to redefine industry perceptions and promote the adoption of sustainable practices.

Concluded Ooi “Our partnership also presents an opportunity to further draw on PLEX, our B2B-focused expertise and creative capabilities to develop a compelling brand strategy and corporate identity, which truly reflects EcoCeres’ pioneering work in sustainable solutions.

“With a shared commitment to transformation and innovation, TBWA\Hong Kong and EcoCeres are poised to redefine the boundaries of what is possible and inspire others to embrace sustainability as a core driver of progress.”

The Asia Pacific biomass energy market is one of the leading markets in the world in terms of production, which has been driven by the rising use of biogas for energy, globally, and is anticipated to experience further growth in the forecast period of 2023-2028, growing at a CAGR of 9 per cent, according to EMR (Expert Market Research)

