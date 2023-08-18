Hold On To Your Hats! B&T’s CMO Powerlist, Presented By Are Media, Is Coming!!!

Ladies and gentlemen, hold on to your hats — the B&T Powerlist is coming and you need to get your hat in the ring!!

Lead image L-R: Brent Smart, CMO, Telstra; Jenni Dill, CMO, Arnott’s Group; Susan Coghill, CMO, Tourism Australia.

Every year, B&T decides — with your help, of course — which chief marketing officers are not only the best but the ones that you should be keeping an eye on.

Now, in order to get your name in the running, or your beloved boss’ name, you first need to get on the Long List. Our CMO Long List is a who’s who of marketing bosses in Australia and, frankly, if your company isn’t on there — you need to up your game.

Keep an eye out on the pages of B&T for the big announcement and, if you don’t see your name on the list come the big reveal, make sure to comment and tell us why it should be!

Then, from that long list of hundreds we whittle it down to the 20 best CMOs in the business. We’ll be announcing the crème de la crème of marketing bosses, in partnership with Are Media in February. Yes, it’s a while away, but believe us, it’s a very hard job.

Get excited — we certainly are!

CMO Powerlist

