HOKA ANZ Unveils Latest Iteration Of Global Campaign “Fly Human Fly” Via Anomaly

HOKA has announced the official ANZ debut of the brand’s latest iteration of its “FLY HUMAN FLY” globally integrated marketing campaign with an anthem film entitled “Bird’s Eye”, via Anomaly.

The campaign evolution brings the brand’s origin story to life, with a narrative that celebrates joyful performance while inspiring movers everywhere to take flight with the belief that “We Are All Born To Fly”.

Through each seasonal “FLY HUMAN FLY” campaign, HOKA reinforces its authenticity as a modern performance brand, creating an emotional touchpoint with its close-knit community. “FLY HUMAN FLY” “Bird’s Eye” will continue to serve as an invitation for all movers to find their way to the starting line and experience the joy of movement.

The campaign will be amplified in ANZ across film in digital, owned media, and paid social until the end of 2024, in addition to high-impact out-of-home media support, including Melbourne tram wraps.

To bring the new brand anthem film to life, HOKA partnered with its global creative agency of record, Anomaly, further building on the “Murmuration” campaign released in June of last year (2023). The new brand campaign, “Bird’s Eye,” taps into the brand’s origin story of being founded in the French Alps.

With captivating aerial POV shots, the film tells the story of a bird soaring alongside road and trail runners. Together, they embark on an epic journey, descending from the mountaintop to the roads below, capturing the spirit and determination of every runner, reiterating the HOKA phrase: We Are All Born To Fly.