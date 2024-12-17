Hivestack’s Matthew Bushby On The Rapidly Gaining Traction Of DOOH

Matthew Bushby is Hivestack’s managing director for ANZ and SEA and has been a key driver of the company’s growth since joining in 2019. With over two decades of experience in media and advertising, he is renowned for his expertise in sales leadership, digital transformation, and fostering impactful partnerships. Matthew’s strategic vision and innovative approach have positioned him as a vital leader in advancing programmatic DOOH adoption across the ANZ and SEA regions.

Bushby sat down with B&T to unpack the current state of the DOOH market and what key trends will dominate 2025.

B&T: How would you describe the current state of the DOOH market in Australia, and what makes it unique compared to other global markets?

Bushby: The DOOH market in Australia is thriving, with digital out-of-home accounting for 74.4 per cent of total net media revenue year-to-date, marking an increase from 71.9 per cent during the same period last year. Programmatic DOOH is rapidly gaining traction, with a growing number of Australian marketers recognising its potential and integrating it into their media plans.

What makes Australia unique is its ability to embrace new technologies and leverage data-driven strategies to deliver more effective, targeted campaigns. Cities like Sydney and Melbourne lead the way, boasting high adoption rates of programmatic and dynamic creative solutions. Regional areas are also catching up, utilising programmatic approaches to address their localised needs.

Sustainability is another key differentiator, with a strong focus on energy-efficient digital screens and greener practices that align with broader market expectations. Collaboration among advertisers, media owners, and tech platforms has fostered a vibrant and innovative ecosystem, positioning Australia as a global leader in DOOH.

B&T: What do you think will be the key trends for DOOH in 2025?

Bushby: The trends shaping 2025 are truly pushing the boundaries of what programmatic DOOH can achieve. For example, data portability and mobility are revolutionising the space. The ‘Bring Your Own Data’ (BYOD) approach empowers brands to harness their own audiences and insights, enabling hyper-personalised campaigns tailored to specific environments and conditions. By incorporating real-time data triggers, such as sports scores, fuel prices, or sales data, advertisers can deliver personalised content that resonates deeply with consumers at just the right moment, creating more meaningful and impactful experiences.

AI is another transformative force. Beyond merely optimising bids, AI is poised to offer sophisticated recommendations by analysing predicted factors like historical performance, foot traffic data, and local events. This makes outdoor advertising more precise and effective than ever. Additionally, AI tools can streamline processes for advertisers, such as generating dynamic, tailored content or automating tasks like resizing creative assets – saving time and resources while enhancing campaign quality.

Retail networks are also playing a pivotal role, bridging the gap between e-commerce and DOOH through innovations like shoppable ads and omnichannel campaigns. These advancements enable brands to engage consumers seamlessly across every stage of their journey.

Together, these trends are making programmatic DOOH smarter, more interactive, and more impactful than ever before. The opportunities they present for brands and advertisers are as exciting as they are transformative.

B&T: Beyond the trends mentioned earlier, have any other emerging developments in DOOH caught your attention?

Bushby: One of the most exciting developments is the integration of intelligent screens within smart cities. With IoT and 5G connectivity, outdoor screens are becoming much more than advertising tools – they’re evolving into interactive hubs for public information, offering real-time transit updates, emergency alerts, and community-focused messaging that enhance urban life.

Personalisation and customisation are also gaining traction. Advances in Dynamic Creative Optimisation (DCO) and AI-driven contextual targeting allow advertisers to deliver highly relevant, real-time messages tailored to audiences and locations.

These advancements are transforming DOOH into a connected, adaptive, and impactful medium – not just for better advertising but for creating more efficient, responsive urban environments.

B&T: What challenges do you see for advertisers in fully embracing programmatic DOOH, and how can they be addressed?

Bushby: One of the biggest challenges is helping advertisers understand the potential of programmatic DOOH and how it integrates with their broader marketing strategies. Many brands already use programmatic in digital channels, but incorporating it into DOOH requires education and support. Advertisers need to see how data-driven targeting, automation, and dynamic creative can elevate their campaigns.

Another challenge is access to robust first-party data, particularly with stricter privacy regulations. Solutions like Hivestack’s DSP are helping to bridge this gap, enabling brands to activate their data securely. Overcoming these barriers will require ongoing collaboration between tech platforms, advertisers, and media owners.

B&T: How is Hivestack preparing for a new year in DOOH?

Bushby: As we enter the new year, Hivestack is focused on building a more curated and interconnected marketplace for programmatic DOOH. We’re ensuring premium inventory is readily accessible and that campaigns can integrate seamlessly across digital, physical, and omnichannel strategies.

By fostering this curated marketplace, we’re enabling advertisers to access high-quality, contextually relevant environments while maintaining the flexibility and control they need. We’re also enhancing our platform to support cross-channel activation so brands can deliver consistent, impactful messaging across every touchpoint – whether online, in transit, or in-store. It’s all about creating a smarter, more connected ecosystem that drives real results for advertisers.