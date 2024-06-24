History Starts Now: Voting For B&T’s Women In Media People’s Choice Award Is Officially OPEN

It’s the moment our Women In Media entrants have all been waiting for. Forget the Grammy’s, Oscars or Logies, voting is now open for the biggest award in the industry – the B&T Women In Media People’s Choice Award!

The Women in Media Awards, presented by Are Media, are back, recognising exceptional women who have achieved success in their professional arenas and celebrating their invaluable contribution to their industry through their leadership, innovation, and courage.

This year, we have 26 categories spanning the advertising, marketing and media industries, but no award is more coveted than the one voted for by your peers. This is your chance to have your voice heard, to celebrate the incredible women in our industry who are breaking barriers.

You can vote for as many people as you want, but you can only vote once, so make that vote count! There are two ways to vote, use the embedded form below, or you can visit the voting website: Women in Media People’s Choice Award vote.

As seasoned B&T Women In Media Awards fans will know, things can get pretty heated. Here at B&T, we welcome all kinds of creative campaigning—from mass email outreach to TikToks or even (if you can afford it) skywriting! The bigger, the better (and don’t forget to tag B&T).

Voting closes on Monday, 8th July, so get voting!

The person with the most votes will be crowned at our exclusive awards night, which will take place on Friday, August 25th, at the White Bay Cruise Terminal.

Get your tickets now to see the list revealed in person.