Hisense, Hungry Jack’s, TAB & Ford Partner With Optus Sport UEFA EURO 2024 Coverage

Optus Sport has named Hisense, Hungry Jack’s, TAB, and Ford partners and sponsors for its upcoming coverage of UEFA EURO 2024.

From June 15, Optus Sport subscribers will be able to watch the biggest teams and the best players from across Europe as 24 teams compete in a bid to lift the Henri Delaunay Cup and be crowned champions when the final is played on Monday, July 15.

Complementing the on-screen action, brands are set to connect with football fans through Optus Sport’s holistic commercial offering, which seamlessly integrates live studio hosting, ancillary programming, live and Video On-Demand (VOD) match streaming across a highly engaged ecosystem.

“We are thrilled to be working with some amazing brands across this tournament,” said Howard Rees, head of Optus Sport. “We know what these huge international tournaments mean to football fans and how invested they will be throughout the coming weeks”.

“The UEFA EURO 2020 final between England and Italy is still the most watched football match in Optus Sport history, so we’re expecting strong numbers this time around as well”.

“We are delighted that our broadcast partners and sponsors have shared our excitement for the tournament and will be able to experience firsthand how powerfully football connects with communities across Australia”.

Last month, Optus Sport partnered with VIDAA TV to launch and make the Optus Sport app natively available on Hisense’s range of Mini-LED TVs. This will give Optus Sport subscribers faster and more seamless access to the world’s best football.

This made it the ideal time for Hisense to expand its activity further, becoming a broadcast partner for Optus Sport’s broadcast of UEFA EURO 2024.

“As proud sponsors of the UEFA EURO 2024, we are thrilled our customers will have the very best viewing experience via Optus Sport,” said Gideon Lui, head of marketing, Hisense ANZ. “Our U7NAU, the official television of the UEFA EURO 2024, takes football viewing to new levels with adaptive features, like AI Sports Mode, specifically designed so sports fans can enjoy the best that European football has to offer from the comfort of their couch!”

“We are excited to extend our long-standing partnership with Optus Sport into the UEFA EURO 2024 tournament,” said Andrew McCallum, marketing director, Hungry Jack’s.“With Optus Sport bringing the best of European football to Australian fans, it offers a unique opportunity to be involved in major sporting event that only happens once every 4 years”.

“Hungry Jack’s are looking forward to an amazing tournament and continued relationship”.

“We are very excited to continue our longstanding relationship with Optus Sports as their wagering partner for UEFA EURO 2024,” said Luke Feddema, head of marketing – brand and campaigns at TAB. “This tournament is a momentous occasion on the sporting calendar and we look forward to giving our customers a premium experience through our integration with Optus”.

“We are excited to be partnering with Optus Sport for its broadcast of UEFA EURO 2024,” said Cameron McLeish, Ford Dealer Network. “Ford Australia, and its network of 180 dealers, has a proud history of involvement in many sports, and this tournament continues to allow us to connect with communities of supporters across the country”.

The news comes hot on the heels of Optus Sport announcing their world-class line-up of on-air talent to anchor their live and exclusive broadcast.

Socceroos legends John Aloisi and Mark Schwarzer and former England international Jay Bothroyd headline a star-studded roster of on-air talent for Optus Sport’s wall-to-wall coverage of UEFA EURO 2024.

The trio will be joined for the tournament across Germany and back in Optus Sport’s Sydney studio by Michael Bridges, Thomas Sorensen, Milos Ninkovic, Scott McDonald, Alexander Baumjohann, David Zdrilic, Tommy Oar, Esteban Quintas, Amy Chapman, Amy Harrison, Cote Rojas, Phil Kitromilides, Katie Shanahan, Julien Laurens, Claudio Fabiano, Michelle Escobar, Adamo De Nigris, Betty Glover and Max Merrill.

Every match from UEFA EURO 2024 and CONMEBOL Copa América USA 2024 will be broadcast live and exclusively on Optus Sport.