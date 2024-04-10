Hinge Takes Dating Into The Afterlife With Refreshed Brand Campaign

Hinge Takes Dating Into The Afterlife With Refreshed Brand Campaign
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Hinge has unveiled its fifth global “Designed To Be Deleted” ad campaign, taking the platform somewhere brand new — the afterlife. The campaign encourages daters to go on dates and find love in person, cheekily bringing dark humour and deeper storytelling to what happens to the beloved app icon, Hingie, after a match is made on Hinge.

Actress and comedian Patti Harrison (she/her) portrays The Oracle, who celebrates each deletion of the app as the result of a new relationship.

Upon entering the afterlife, each Hingie meets The Oracle, who is responsible for reviewing the successful dating stories that led to their demise. Chaos comedically ensues when a long line of Hingies arrive and overwhelm Harrison as she welcomes each one. For the first time, the ads feature stories inspired by real great dates of Hinge couples. From two people with the same name to a shared conspiracy theory about the existence of New Zealand, couples are depicted through illustrations, and one Hinge couple is featured live as they relive their deletion moment.

“I’ve used Hinge before, and there aren’t many apps that are as accommodating to transgender daters. It’s great to see any app make an effort, but it felt like Hinge really made a meaningful effort,” says Harrison.

“Also, as a comedian, this was something where I genuinely agreed with what they are doing. It was a chance to help make dating even better for people”.

The “Designed To Be Deleted” ad campaign was first released in 2019. This fifth iteration — created and developed by Wieden+Kennedy Portland — speaks to Gen Z and young Millennial daters. The films will come to life in short and long-form films that will run in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Australia. They will be released on YouTube and across social media channels on April 9 and launched on streaming platforms throughout April. The campaign will continue through early summer.

“‘Designed to be deleted’ brings to life Hinge’s goal of getting people off the app as Hingie – our furry app icon – lives to die,” said Jackie Jantos, chief marketing officer at Hinge (she/her). “We loved collaborating with all of our amazing partners in front of and behind the camera on this round of creative. It’s fun to celebrate real love stories from Hinge couples, and we hope these films bring some joy and encouragement to people on their dating journey”.

By highlighting the great dates and special moments of connection that occur when two people meet in
person, Hinge showcases how its in-depth profiles and unique features lead to authentic and meaningful
relationships. Hinge’s app experience and marketing continue to resonate with daters successfully
solidifying itself as a top three most downloaded app in 2023 in both its core English-speaking and
European expansion markets.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Latest News

Assembled Media Sees 200% Annual Growth
  • Advertising

Assembled Media Sees 200% Annual Growth

Data-led media planning and buying agency Assembled Media is highlighting the importance of its people in facilitating another year of immense growth. Lead image: (L-R): Chelsea Schultz, Media Associate; Zac Chapman, Managing Director; and Sophie Morris, Graduate Intern (Assembled Academy) at Assembled Media Since its founding in 2020, the agency has experienced a 200 per […]

Cannes Lions Launches LIONS Creators
  • Advertising

Cannes Lions Launches LIONS Creators

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has announced the launch of LIONS Creators. A new experience taking place from 18 to 20 June during the week of Cannes Lions, this dedicated forum will include a curated mix of exclusive learning and networking experiences for creators and those working in the wider creator economy. In […]

Feet Pics No More: BCU Highlights Unconventional Financial Back Up Plans In Latest Campaign Via The Hallway
  • Campaigns

Feet Pics No More: BCU Highlights Unconventional Financial Back Up Plans In Latest Campaign Via The Hallway

Selling feet pics, asking Dad or… ‘Daddy’, waiting for an inheritance from gran or moving home (again). These are some of the unconventional financial back-up plans highlighted in BCU Bank’s A Better Back-Up, a quick-witted and comical new brand campaign underpinned by consumer truths and insights. The contextual and disruptive OOH and digital campaign provocatively […]

Special Wins Employment Hero Global Brand Brief
  • Advertising

Special Wins Employment Hero Global Brand Brief

Employment Hero has appointed independent creative agency Special London on a global brand brief. This follows a competitive pitch between agencies from both Sydney and London. Employment Hero operates across five markets and used by 300,000 SMEs and over 2 million of their employees globally. Employment Hero enables these businesses to hire across 150 countries, […]

WPP & Google Tie The Knot On AI-Powered Effectiveness & Targeting
  • Technology

WPP & Google Tie The Knot On AI-Powered Effectiveness & Targeting

Google and WPP have announced a new partnership that will see the global advertising holding company use Google’s AI tools to gain deeper audience insights, improve targeting and optimise campaigns on the fly. The collaboration was announced on stage at Google’s Cloud Next event in Las Vegas. It will see WPP integrate its Open AI-powered […]

Aussies Fall Head Over Heals With Married At First Sight
  • Media

Aussies Fall Head Over Heals With Married At First Sight

Married at First Sight season 11 increased its year-on-year audience, with the blockbuster series reaching 14.2 million people across Total TV. The latest season of MAFS, which wrapped up on Monday night with an explosive reunion episode, saw a Total TV National Average Audience of precisely two million viewers per episode. The blockbuster program recorded […]

Velocity Amps Up Frequent Flyer Points With AGL Partnership
  • Campaigns

Velocity Amps Up Frequent Flyer Points With AGL Partnership

Velocity Frequent Flyer and AGL have announced a new partnership that will give millions of Australians the opportunity to earn Velocity Points with AGL electricity or gas plans, which they can redeem for flights, holiday packages, household items, and more. To celebrate the launch of the new partnership that can benefit Velocity’s almost 12 million […]

JOLT Data Reveals 90% Of People Think It’s Important For Brands To Improve Sustainability Practices
  • Marketing

JOLT Data Reveals 90% Of People Think It’s Important For Brands To Improve Sustainability Practices

JOLT, the third-party verified sustainable digital out-of-home and electric vehicle charging network, has leveraged its first-party data to gauge consumer trends, behaviours and opinions, providing a comprehensive bank of audience insights relevant to brand partners. Topics include lifestyle, category trends, spending habits, sentiment on trending societal themes, and quantitative information, all of which are unmatched by […]

From Passive To Participatory, The Evolution Of Experiential Activations
  • Partner Content

From Passive To Participatory, The Evolution Of Experiential Activations

Within the vibrant spectrum of marketing strategies, experiential activations shine distinctly. They offer a level of fan engagement that traditional channels cannot achieve, setting a new standard for connecting with audiences far beyond the capabilities of mainstream media. This pivotal difference sets the stage for The Activation Showcase, a premier conference slated for October 22 […]

Partner Content

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
The Day Of Reckoning Is Coming: Lehrmann Decision To Be Handed Down On Monday
  • Media

The Day Of Reckoning Is Coming: Lehrmann Decision To Be Handed Down On Monday

Justice Michael Lee will finally deliver the verdict in the Bruce Lehrmann defamation case against Network Ten and Lisa Wilkinson at 10:15 a.m. next Monday, April 15. Yesterday, the Federal Court advised that the long-awaited verdict would be delivered on Monday. Justice Lee is expected to read out an abbreviated version of the judgement. The […]

OMA Awards Finalists Revealed!
  • Advertising

OMA Awards Finalists Revealed!

The OMA unveils the shortlist for its awards this year. B&T still waiting to hear the catering options.