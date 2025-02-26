Hilary Badger Swaps Ogilvy For Leo

Hilary Badger has departed Ogilvy to join Leo (formerly Leo Burnett) as its Melbourne ECD, following its win of the consolidated Suncorp account.

Badger had worked on the AAMI account for Ogilvy. Leo has also promoted group creative directors Tommy Cehak and Tim Woolford to executive creative directors in Sydney.

Badger joins Leo Australia with more than 20 years of experience, working with globally recognised brands across financial services, FMCG, automotive, retail, government and tourism sectors. Badger is also an AWARD jury chair and lecturer, with work recognised at the highest level at Cannes, AWARD, Spikes and OneAsia; her work also took home the 2024 Grand APAC Effie. In addition to her industry accomplishments, Badger has a best-selling book series, Zac Power, translated into over ten languages and set to be adapted into an animated feature film in 2026.

On her new role, Badger commented: “With new business wins, new energy, even a new name – what an exciting time to join Clare Pickens, Andy Fergusson and the team. Creating transformative work for Australia’s biggest brands is what drives me. And to do so at Leo where diversity and humanity are recognised as essential to creativity – I’ve found the right home.

“With the seamless integration of agencies in Publicis Groupe elevating Leo’s own creative and strategic prowess, there’s a clear path forward to achieving the biggest, bravest and most effective creative work with the team at Leo.”

Since joining in 2023, Tommy Cehak and Tim Woolford have crafted award-winning work for Diageo, Amazon, and DNSW, with projects like Bundaberg Rum’s “Wedding that Fans Built” and Johnnie Walker’s “In Her Boots” gaining international recognition at Cannes, Spikes, One Show, AWARD and D&AD. Earning deep respect and trust from clients and colleagues, they have proven themselves as dedicated creative leaders committed to the future of Leo Australia. As newly appointed Executive Creative Directors, they will continue to push creative boundaries and expand their impact across AAMI, GIO and Suncorp Insurance following the recent consolidation of the Suncorp portfolio.

Andy Fergusson, CCO at Leo Australia, added: “I’m very excited that Hilary is joining the team. I’ve been a big fan of her work for a while now. She has a proven track record as a creative leader and is respected throughout the industry. She is the right person to build on the momentum in our Melbourne office; we are lucky to have her. I also couldn’t be happier to announce Tim and Tommy’s promotion. Since joining Leo, they have made a huge impact on the work, the people, and the culture. They have been instrumental in strengthening the agency’s position, and I am excited to see them grow into their new roles moving forward.”