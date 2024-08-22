AdvertisingNewsletter

HERO Brisbane Snares Bec McCall From Clems

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
3 Min Read
Sarah Deery, Bec McCall & Ben Lilley

Independent agency HERO has boosted its Brisbane creative firepower with the appointment of globally award-winning Bec McCall as group creative director. With over 15 years experience, McCall brings creativity and strategic insight to HERO’s national client portfolio, supporting its offices in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

“I’m thrilled to be teaming up with Bec again—she has an incredible talent for cultivating a fun, energetic, and inclusive culture. With her creative leadership, collaborations with our national team of HEROES, and our affiliation with McCann to tap into global strategic insights, we’re poised to be the surprise package in the Brisbane agency scene. Clients are looking for more innovative agency thinking and models and that’s exactly what HERO is set up to deliver,”

A staunch advocate for meaningful advertising, McCall focuses on uncovering the right insights and using the appropriate tone to ensure campaigns resonate with audiences. “Bad ads are ineffective ads. It’s about finding the right way in so that audiences actually want to listen,” she explained.

“HERO is known for pushing boundaries and creating meaningful work. In the short time I’ve been here, I’ve had so many exciting conversations and experienced true collaboration within the network. We have a great bunch of people so I know we’re going to have some fun while we’re at it!” said McCall.

“Bec’s such a brilliant addition to our national creative team. She brings that rare combination of strategic creative smarts, paired with an authentic conceptual aesthetic and a sharp eye for design. She’s also just awesome fun to have around. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Bec to HERO,” said Ben Lilley, founder and creative chairman of HERO.

McCall’s career highlights include the ‘Town of Nowhere’ campaign for QCOSS, securing nearly $2 billion in government investment for social housing, the largest in the state’s history. “It was an incredible feeling to see our hard work translate into real, tangible change,” McCall recalled.

Joining HERO after a stint at Clemenger BBDO and over eight years at RUMBLE Strategic Creative, McCall has worked with clients such as Tourism & Events Queensland, RSPCA, Farmland Foods, University of Queensland, Flight Centre, BaskinRobbins, and Allianz.

McCall joins HERO following a run of key new business and award wins, which saw HERO rank top Australian agency at this year’s New York Festivals, among other accolades.

Related posts:

  1. It’s Always Sunny In Coogee: Emotive Announces New Appointments & Internal Promotions
  2. WARC: Global Ad Spend Nears $1.5 Trillion But APAC Lagging As Nicotine Product Advertising Jumps 56%
  3. Tabcorp Slapped With $4.6M Fine Over Repeated Licence Breaches
  4. Media Mix Modelling Is “Complete Nonsense”: Tom Goodwin
TAGGED: ,
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

TV Ratings (22/08/2024): Fan-Favourite Death Shoots Home & Away To Ratings Win
Tom Goodwin at the ADMA Global Forum in Sydney.
Media Mix Modelling Is “Complete Nonsense”: Tom Goodwin
Miele Launches “Once A Miele, Always A Miele” Creative Campaign Via Weiden+Kennedy
Intimate Brand Nala Brand Challenges Stigma With Maternity Wear Campaign
Register Lost your password?