HERO Brisbane Snares Bec McCall From Clems

Independent agency HERO has boosted its Brisbane creative firepower with the appointment of globally award-winning Bec McCall as group creative director. With over 15 years experience, McCall brings creativity and strategic insight to HERO’s national client portfolio, supporting its offices in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

“I’m thrilled to be teaming up with Bec again—she has an incredible talent for cultivating a fun, energetic, and inclusive culture. With her creative leadership, collaborations with our national team of HEROES, and our affiliation with McCann to tap into global strategic insights, we’re poised to be the surprise package in the Brisbane agency scene. Clients are looking for more innovative agency thinking and models and that’s exactly what HERO is set up to deliver,”

A staunch advocate for meaningful advertising, McCall focuses on uncovering the right insights and using the appropriate tone to ensure campaigns resonate with audiences. “Bad ads are ineffective ads. It’s about finding the right way in so that audiences actually want to listen,” she explained.

“HERO is known for pushing boundaries and creating meaningful work. In the short time I’ve been here, I’ve had so many exciting conversations and experienced true collaboration within the network. We have a great bunch of people so I know we’re going to have some fun while we’re at it!” said McCall.

“Bec’s such a brilliant addition to our national creative team. She brings that rare combination of strategic creative smarts, paired with an authentic conceptual aesthetic and a sharp eye for design. She’s also just awesome fun to have around. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Bec to HERO,” said Ben Lilley, founder and creative chairman of HERO.

McCall’s career highlights include the ‘Town of Nowhere’ campaign for QCOSS, securing nearly $2 billion in government investment for social housing, the largest in the state’s history. “It was an incredible feeling to see our hard work translate into real, tangible change,” McCall recalled.

Joining HERO after a stint at Clemenger BBDO and over eight years at RUMBLE Strategic Creative, McCall has worked with clients such as Tourism & Events Queensland, RSPCA, Farmland Foods, University of Queensland, Flight Centre, BaskinRobbins, and Allianz.

McCall joins HERO following a run of key new business and award wins, which saw HERO rank top Australian agency at this year’s New York Festivals, among other accolades.