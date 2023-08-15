Hennessy Wheels Out The Hollywood Big Guns For Latest Seven-Minute Epic

French cognac brand Hennessy XO and DDB Paris have launched the third and final instalment of the brand’s ongoing “Odyssey” campaign.

And no expense has been spared on the seven-minute short flick with Oscar nominee Damien Chazelle (Whiplash and La La Land) in the director’s chair and famed Hollywood composer Justin Hurwitz in charge of the ad’s score.

Chazelle has previously created ads for the likes of Apple and Squarespace.

The ad – shot in Prague – is the finale to two previous odyssey-themed films – 2019’s effort directed by Ridley Scott and 2016’s by Nicolas Winding Refn.

The film covers all the usual topics such as life, love, music and regret and is apparently based on the work of famous French writer, Marcel Proust.

Watch the work below:

Commenting on the work, DDB Paris creative director Alexander Kalchev, said: “XO takes the form of Proust’s madeleine, taking us on a multi-sensorial journey through the past, present and future.

“Telling this story took hundreds of extras, handmade sets designed by the wonderful Florencia Martin, and the poetic beauty of Damien Chazelle’s delicate direction. It’s been an honour and privilege to work on this film and continue building the Hennessy XO brand.”