“Help Her Up Mate!” Cameraman Slammed As Nine Reporter Comes Inches From Slipping Into Floodwaters

The weather almost became headline news on Channel Nine on the Gold Coast yesterday after one of its reporters almost fell into heavily swollen floodwaters.

Weather reporter Tyra Stowers was reporting on heavy rains that have lashed Queensland’s south-east when she slipped on the wet grass and came inches from something far more serious.

Despite the gravity of the situation and the embarrassing stumble, Stowers still managed to see the funny side.

Footage of the incident quickly went viral including on Nine’s own social channels and viewers were quick to congratulate the young journo on her composure.

“Good time to have a laugh at yourself. Hopefully no harm done and kept smiling,” penned one.

Another added: “Held on the mic and the umbrella; brilliant. There are @afl players that flop when touched and throw their arms out at the first sign of a fall.”

However, others lashed Nine for parading the fall online and lambasted the cameraman for forgetting his chivalry and continuing to film.

“Oh man 9News you did her dirty,” one wrote, while the other said, “Tyra a lovely woman, maybe you should have helped her up bro.”

“Um….maybe help her up mate?” another said.

How’s your morning going 😂 – Just a day in the life of a clumsy gal… https://t.co/wWmocGqvij — Tyra Stowers (@tyra_stowers) May 16, 2023