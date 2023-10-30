Helmet Hair No Longer An Excuse For Poor Safety Says Lime
In a pitch to promote road safety and encourage riders to wear a helmet when on the road, Lime launched Australia’s first helmet hair studio on Monday, 23rd October.
The one-day pop-up saw Lime partner with hair agency Edwards and Co. to provide riders with a free hair styling education, giving them tips on how to fix helmet hair quickly. All attendees also received a gift bag with essentials so they can never again use helmet hair as an excuse not to follow proper riding safety.
“Wearing the helmet is the law, and you can do so while looking fabulous,” said Annabelle Ellis, marketing and public relations specialist for Lime ANZ.
The Lime and Edwards and Co. collaboration counters the call-out from nearly one in five (19%) bike/scooter riders who say the potential of post-ride helmet hair is a deterrent. The ‘serious’ aim of the fun initiative was to demonstrate that wrong hair day fears should never be a barrier to safe and sustainable e-bike and e-scooter riding.
“Safety is the number one priority for us at Lime. Across the world, that’s the main focus of everything we do. We have a large market in Melbourne, and micro-mobility has proven very popular, so we want to make sure that as we grow, our riders are always at the forefront of the education and reminders around safety,” said Ellis.
The concept was born out of the Lime UK team, led by Ellie Bird in London. Ellis took the idea and spearheaded it for the Australian market, in partnership with Soda Communication to try and drive awareness of the event and ensure as many slots were booked in advance as possible.
Edwards and Co. professional stylists provided advice on how to prevent and fix ‘helmet hair’ of all lengths and textures. “Not only was it us offering people the opportunity for the freestyling, it was an education session as well,” Ellis said.
Some of the advice provided on the day included:
- Make sure your hair is dry – popping a helmet over wet hair will only put you on a fast track to flat, lifeless locks
- Invest in high-quality hair wax – cheap alternatives just don’t cut it in the style-holding stakes when helmets are involved
- A pre-ride spritz of texturising spray or dry shampoo, as well as a ‘structured’ style, such as a braid or low bun, can make a big difference to your ‘do’ when you reach your destination
- Wearing a silk head scarf under your helmet helps reduce friction and keeps your hair smooth and frizz-free.
Lime was founded in 2019 and has been a champion of sustainability, pushing toward a carbon-free transport industry. The brand recently partnered with One Tree Planted to plant 20,000 trees in far North Queensland as part of their commitment to generating a more sustainable future.
Forty complimentary 30-minute appointments were available between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Edwards and Co.’s salon in Fitzroy, courtesy of Lime. “It was a huge success, and it was just great to meet all of our wonderful riders and hear their stories,” said Ellis.
Please login with linkedin to commentedwards and co Lime road safety
Latest News
Sam Kerr Leads Red Cross To Victory After Successful Ad Campaign
Australians’ wardrobes got a little lighter last weekend with more than 100,000kgs of preloved clothing making its way to new homes following the success of Uber and Red Cross’ latest Clothing Drive. The initiative, which took place on Saturday, 21st October, was designed to encourage Australians to donate their unused clothing from their doorstep with […]
Destination Queenstown Partners With The Beards Celebrating Local Values In Latest Campaign
Destination Queenstown is connecting New Zealanders with Queenstown by celebrating members of the community who call Queenstown home. The latest series of “Our People, Our Home” created in partnership with The Beards, dives into the world of Queenstown locals who share their experience of Queenstown, what it means to them and the people they encounter. […]
Vale Matthew Perry! Here’s His (And Chandler Bing’s) Best-Ever Ads
In news that shocked the world, Matthew Perry was found dead yesterday. Here's a homage to his prodigious ad work.
Sunday TV Ratings: Matilda Fever Continues As Team Thrashes The Philippines 8-Zip
The Matildas have just about booked their Olympic tickets. Meaning you can get another wear out of your World Cup shirt.
Bigdatr: Marketers Insight To Consumer Trends & Competitors
Why are your competitors outranking you? According to Bigdatr, the secret often lies in keywords. Effective messaging taps into consumer intent and market trends. Mastering keywords allows you to craft advertising creatives that resonate with your target market, maximise ROI, and outperform your competitors. Australia’s economic shifts, from post-COVID stimulus to current high inflation and […]
B&T Awards The Work: Get A Look At The Best Uses Of Sponsorship
It's this year's nominees in the B&T awards sponsorship category. Hey, don't hate us, hate the judges.
SBS Achieves Net Zero On Direct Emissions
SBS will use its 2024 Upfront event to showcase the steps it has taken to carve a clear leadership position within the Australian media on sustainability and an ambitious pathway towards Net Zero on all its emissions. The broadcaster today confirmed it had achieved Net Zero on its direct emissions (covering Scope 1 and 2) […]
Mark Ritson Joins Lakeba Group Board
Feel Professor Mark Ritson's using a robot army of himself he's so omnipresent? Possibly confirm suspicions here.
The Incubator Wins Property Mate Account
Property Mate has appointed The Incubator as its creative services agency following a competitive pitch. The decision to collaborate with The Incubator comes as PropertyMate prepares to significantly ramp up its national identity within the property app market.
A New Wave As tide.pr Turns Five
Approaching five years in business, PR agency tide.pr conducted a strategic review of the business and concluded that their branding and positioning no longer represented the true breadth and capabilities within the business – far more than a PR agency, Tide Communications was born.
Keep Left & Guide Dogs NSW Partner To Make The World More Accessible
When not snitching on you for taking ecstasy to a festival, the Labrador also proves handy for the vision impaired.
“She’s Lost Her Mind!” Kim Kardashian Unveils Loony Ad For Her ‘Nipple Bra’, But Have We All Been Had?
Ever felt an absence of perky nipples has held you back in life? Abandon the M&Ms post-haste for Kim's new 'Nipple Bra'.
UM Melbourne Snags General Mills’ $18M Media Account Away From Mindshare
Are you known as the 'taco master' among friends & family? Little do they know of your General Mills/Old El Paso secret.
Assemble Agency & TAC Are “Ready” To Save Lives
Latest road safety campaign targets Spring Carnival racegoers. Doesn't target fornicating in racetrack rose gardens.
RISER Levels Up Influencer Marketing
New Melbourne-based mass influencer sampling platform RISER has announced results from its first official year in the market, running successful user-generated content campaigns for some of the country’s biggest brands. RISER is the brainchild of sister agency Theory Crew, headed up by Felicity Grey. RISER has been quietly toiling away for the past 12 months, […]
Media Republic Nabs Kelly McIlwraith From Global Traffic Network
Media Republic has announced it has appointed Kelly McIlwraith in the newly created role of chief strategy officer. McIlwraith has more than 25 years of experience in the media industry, having worked both overseas and locally, most recently as the global marketing and strategy director for the Global Traffic Network. McIlwraith said the role will […]
Year13 & Chartered Accountants ANZ Push To Promote Accounting Careers
New campaign launches to entice Zs into accounting careers or anyone wanting to be studiously avoided at parties.
Hatched Wipes Rivals To Snare Who Gives A Crap’s $2M Media
Waiting on a pitch result is sphincter-tightening at the best of times, so imagine the release after this loo roll win.
Temple & Webster Unveils New Agency Roster Of Zenith, Dentsu & Thrive PR
Does your home decor have a minimalistic bean bag/second-had IKEA approach? This Temple & Webster news may resonate.
“Foxtel-only Audience Measurement System Poses The Risk Of Confusion In The Market” OzTam Responds To Foxtel
Foxtel announced last week it's set to depart from the only thing the broadcasters seemed to ever agree on - OzTAM.
Sports Betting Firms Offer To Remove Logos From NRL Jerseys
Sports betting logos set to go from NRL jerseys. Rainbows also remain on the jersey banned list.
OPINION: The World (And Media) Can Not Be Silent About Gaza
In this opinion piece, Catherine de Clare, contributing literary editor at B&T looks at how the media coverage is shaping the narrative around Palestine. Old men start wars, then young men fight them and die. There are plenty of historical big hitters- Albert Einstein, Winston Churchill, Herbert Hoover who have a quote that says something […]
Tom Gould Directs Timberland 50th Anniversary Documentary
Timberland sells itself as the quintessential outdoor boot when, in reality, it's real home is hardcore gay nightclubs.
Finder Predicts Nine Per Cent Increase In Christmas Spending
Study finds Aussies' Christmas spend to rise nine per cent. Chaos in the Westfield carpark to increase 13 per cent.
Motio Hires Cartology’s Tom Zavecz As National Sales Director
Cartology’s Tom Zavecz makes the move to Motio. The desktop succulents also included in said move.
Michael Hill Jeweller Kicks Off Christmas In New Work Via CHEP Brisbane
Have real misgivings the relationship's not going to work out? Don't spend a mint & keep the receipt at Michael Hill.
News Corp Australia Extends Paralympic Partnership
Hats off to News Corp for this top Paralympic partnership. Although, in some people's eyes, they can do no right.
Tourism Tropical North Queensland Appoints Supermassive
Supermassive staff straight to the safari suit retailer today after adding the Tourism Tropical North Queensland biz.
Loan Morris Launches New Media Agency
French Australian independent media agency CEO Loan Morris (pictured above) today launches 27 Degrees Media, a new-generation media agency with a unique offering for brands and with offices in Australia and France. After moving to Australia from her native France in 2006, Morris enjoyed a successful 17-year career in media and was previously CEO of […]
First Nations Content Creators Front & Centre With New Publicis Initiative
The inaugural Born Blak program held its first kick-off session for the ten First Nations content creators selected to take part in the program. Led by Publicis Groupe (spearheaded by PR and influencer agency Herd MSL) and talent and influencer marketing agency Born Bred, the initiative aims to create opportunities for First Nations content creators […]
Joanna Robinson Is ICONIC In New Chief Marketing Officer Role
Australia and New Zealand’s leading online platform, THE ICONIC, is proud to announce it has appointed Joanna Robinson as chief marketing officer, effective immediately. In this role, she will continue to lead the company’s marketing, creative, production, and customer service teams to drive strategic initiatives that will help THE ICONIC continue to cement its position […]
Disegno Announces New Partner
Independent strategic design agency, Disegno, welcomes Aaron Turner as Partner alongside founders Marino Di Camillo and Alan Jane.
Type + Pixel Strengthens Senior Team With Trio Of New Appointments
Digital-first brand agency Type + Pixel has made three new senior hires including a new lead creative team to drive the agency forward.
“Bottoms Up!” Matthew McConaughey & Wife Go Butt Naked Promoting His Tequila Brand
There's no finer beverage to make you want to call an ex at 3am to discuss unfinished business from 2019 like tequila.
Thursday TV Ratings: A Strong Night For Network 10 As 361,000 Watch Matildas Take On Iran
How did B&T attend last night's Foxtel upfronts AND do the TV ratings at the very same time? Uncover all our lies here.
Harvest Rock Festival Announces Global & Local Brand Partners
Heading to the Harvest Rock Festival? Here's all the brands that will be bombarding you while you queue for the toilets.