Helmet Hair No Longer An Excuse For Poor Safety Says Lime

Aimee Edwards
In a pitch to promote road safety and encourage riders to wear a helmet when on the road, Lime launched Australia’s first helmet hair studio on Monday, 23rd October.

The one-day pop-up saw Lime partner with hair agency Edwards and Co. to provide riders with a free hair styling education, giving them tips on how to fix helmet hair quickly. All attendees also received a gift bag with essentials so they can never again use helmet hair as an excuse not to follow proper riding safety.

“Wearing the helmet is the law, and you can do so while looking fabulous,” said Annabelle Ellis, marketing and public relations specialist for Lime ANZ.

The Lime and Edwards and Co. collaboration counters the call-out from nearly one in five (19%) bike/scooter riders who say the potential of post-ride helmet hair is a deterrent. The ‘serious’ aim of the fun initiative was to demonstrate that wrong hair day fears should never be a barrier to safe and sustainable e-bike and e-scooter riding.

“Safety is the number one priority for us at Lime. Across the world, that’s the main focus of everything we do. We have a large market in Melbourne, and micro-mobility has proven very popular, so we want to make sure that as we grow, our riders are always at the forefront of the education and reminders around safety,” said Ellis.

The concept was born out of the Lime UK team, led by Ellie Bird in London. Ellis took the idea and spearheaded it for the Australian market, in partnership with Soda Communication to try and drive awareness of the event and ensure as many slots were booked in advance as possible.

Edwards and Co. professional stylists provided advice on how to prevent and fix ‘helmet hair’ of all lengths and textures. “Not only was it us offering people the opportunity for the freestyling, it was an education session as well,” Ellis said.

Some of the advice provided on the day included:

  • Make sure your hair is dry – popping a helmet over wet hair will only put you on a fast track to flat, lifeless locks 
  • Invest in high-quality hair wax – cheap alternatives just don’t cut it in the style-holding stakes when helmets are involved 
  • A pre-ride spritz of texturising spray or dry shampoo, as well as a ‘structured’ style, such as a braid or low bun, can make a big difference to your ‘do’ when you reach your destination 
  • Wearing a silk head scarf under your helmet helps reduce friction and keeps your hair smooth and frizz-free. 

Lime was founded in 2019 and has been a champion of sustainability, pushing toward a carbon-free transport industry. The brand recently partnered with One Tree Planted to plant 20,000 trees in far North Queensland as part of their commitment to generating a more sustainable future.

Forty complimentary 30-minute appointments were available between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Edwards and Co.’s salon in Fitzroy, courtesy of Lime. “It was a huge success, and it was just great to meet all of our wonderful riders and hear their stories,” said Ellis.




