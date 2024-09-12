Helga’s Bread Channels Charli XCX In New Brand Campaign Via Connecting Plots & a.glo

In a new campaign by Connecting Plots and a.glo, Helga’s Bakehouse has partnered with cult Sydney sandwich shop ‘It’s Recess’ giving away free late-night ‘Club Classic’ sandwiches.

Since the release of Charli XCX’s studio album, Brat, the brat trend and lime green brat aesthetic has been seemingly everywhere — from TikTok dances, memes and fashion to an endorsement by the U.S. presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

When Charli XCX’s tour poster was banned by the UK’s advertising regulation body, ASA, for “promoting bad things”, the singer-songwriter promptly took to TikTok to clarify, immediately adding a sandwich to the updated tour poster.

With the humble sandwich now central to the Brat 2024 Arena Tour’s promotional material, it was only fitting for a brat sandwich to take centre stage.

“We wanted to create something bratty, but also a little bit wholesome,” said Helga’s marketing manager, Ryan Guthrie. “Something that could bring our brats together for a moment of goodness amidst a big night out.”

So, to show the “brats” it cares, Helga’s partnered with It’s Recess, a cult sandwich shop just off of Sydney’s Oxford Street to develop a custom brat club sandwich for one night only. Named after one of the tracks on Charli’s new album, the Club Classic[s] is a play on the iconic club sandwich. 11 layers of “pure bratty chaos” held together by three slices of deliciously soft Helga’s wholemeal bread. Ingredients include crispy bacon, oxheart tomatoes, rocket, chicken, swiss cheese, apple slices brined in pickle juice and a bright brat-green mayo. All served in a custom sandwich bag, of course.

Influencers, content creators and media were invited to an exclusive invite-only preview night to taste test the sandwich and create content for their channels to get word to the brats. The experience dropped on Friday 6 September when It’s Recess transformed into the iconic brat lime green. For one night only from 10pm – 1am, 365 (another Charli XCX song) Club Classic sandwiches were available and free. You just had to turn up to get your hands on one. And if you missed it, sandwich creator Tom Smallwood created a tutorial on how to make a Helga’s Club Classic at home.

The campaign was developed by Goodman Fielder in collaboration with Connecting Plots and their social and influencer business unit, a.glo.

“From our team identifying the opportunity to having an idea and activation in motion with Connecting Plots just 48 hours later – this just demonstrates the power of a close working relationship between agency and client,” said Goodman Fielder’s CMO, Christine Fung.

CREDITS

Client: Goodman Fielder

CMO: Christine Fung

Marketing Manager – Premium: Ryan Guthrie

Digital Brand Manager: Amay Jain

Creative Agency: Connecting Plots

Chief Creative Officer: David Janson

a.glo Managing Partner: Kent Pearson

Creative Partner: Matt Geersen

Senior Art Director: Jonti Groth

Senior Account Manager: Laura Hamblin

Senior Integrated Producer: Katie Harper

Creative Operations Director: Sarah Miller