Heckler Appoints Steven Marolho As Managing Director & Executive Producer

Steven Marolho has joined post-production house Heckler as its MD and executive producer.

With more than 20 years of experience in entertainment and advertising production, Marolho has worked with some of the industry’s leading companies across Australia, the UK, Greater China, and the USA, holding senior leadership roles at Technicolor, Moving Picture Company, and Digital Domain.

A proven leader in business growth, talent development, and creative innovation, Marolho brings deep expertise in managing complex creative studios for some of the world’s largest production networks. His knowledge spans visual effects and post, live-action production, generative AI, and immersive technology — all of which are instrumental in driving Heckler’s continued success.

Marolho has judged prestigious craft awards worldwide, including the AICP Awards (New York), ADFEST (Thailand), AD STARS (Korea), and Ciclope (Berlin). He has also been a keynote speaker at The One Show.

Reflecting on his new role, Marolho said: “Jamie Watson, Will Alexander and I all started in the industry over two decades ago, and I’ve always admired their passion for creative excellence and the incredible culture they’ve built as co-founders of Heckler. What drives me—at my core—is the people, both across the team and our clients.

“Having worked with Heckler on numerous projects, I’ve seen first-hand their commitment to innovation, collaboration, and craft. Stepping into this role is both an exciting opportunity and a natural progression, and I look forward to working alongside the leadership team to continue expanding Heckler’s global presence and fostering the culture that makes this company so special.”

Heckler co-founder and CEO Will Alexander added: “Steven is a strategic leader with a strong track record in team building and execution. Jamie and I have known Steve personally for over 20 years and have a huge amount of respect for him as a leader in our industry. We share a deep belief in the power of human capital and the paramount importance of culture in a growing creative network.

“His expertise, particularly in managing studios across key global markets, will be instrumental as we expand Heckler’s footprint in Asia and the Middle East. His ability to navigate emerging technologies while delivering client-focused solutions makes him a rare and valuable addition to our team. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome him on board.”