Hearts & Science Nabs oOh!’s Melinda Duffy As New Business Development Director

Global Marketing agency, Hearts & Science, part of Omnicom Media Group (OMG), has appointed Melinda Duffy as Business Development Director at its Sydney office.

Duffy joins Hearts from her previous role as oOh!’s head of agency development, where she was charged with leading proactive client engagement and development.

Prior to this, Duffy had a firm foothold in agency land with over 13 years’ experience in the media industry, spanning government, entertainment, FMCG, travel and retail clients.

Duffy’s new role with Hearts & Science national leadership team will include overseeing a broad client portfolio, as well as helping drive the agency’s new business ambitions across Sydney and Melbourne.

Wendy Gower, MD of Hearts & Science in Sydney, said: “Mel and I worked together earlier in our careers, and I am delighted to be doing so again. She has a great reputation for building excellent client relationships and strong teams and I am confident Mel will be a strong asset to our team as Hearts continues its growth momentum.”

Duffy added: “I had the pleasure of working with many of the senior Hearts team while I was at oOh! and I really loved how clever, curious and committed they all were. I am very excited to be part of that!”

Duffy started at Hearts this week.