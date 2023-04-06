Hearts & Science Names Kylie Pascoe As New Melbourne GM

Hearts & Science Names Kylie Pascoe As New Melbourne GM
    Hearts & Science Australia continues its leadership shake up with the appointment of a General Manager in Melbourne, as it moves to realise its cross-market potential and vision. 

    The new role is a promotion for Omnicom Media Group’s Kylie Pascoe, OMD head of group who returns to Melbourne from her recent Sydney secondment as NSW Govt transition Lead. 

    She brings 20 years’ experience in media and advertising roles covering planning, strategy, client management and leadership, across clients in FMCG, retail, and financial services – including two years as the lead on Coles Group.

    The creation of the GM Melbourne role reflects Hearts’ plans for a strategic reset, with Pascoe set to work with the Melbourne team to take full advantage of opportunities that arise to grow the brand. It follows Melbourne Managing Director Richard Smith’s decision to leave the agency for lifestyle reasons at the end of April.

    Pascoe commented: “I am excited to join Hearts & Science. We have so much to offer in Melbourne and I am determined to bring that to the fore to grow the agency. It’s a big, exciting challenge and I will be pushing hard with the national leadership team of Jane Stanley, Luke Hutchinson, and Darren Stein, to make sure we nail it”

    Pascoe will report into Luke Hutchinson, chief operating officer AU, who commented: “Our name is more than just a label; it drives everything we do. It’s a balance between Heart (emotionally connecting with customers) and Science (creatively using the power of data and technology). When we met Kylie, we instantly connected on this vision and the need to challenge some of the old media practices that don’t deliver to this. Kylie is a force to be reckoned with and has an incredible reputation in the Melbourne market. Speaking on behalf of the collective team, we can’t wait to get started on the road ahead.”

    Jane Stanley, CEO ANZ, added: “Currently, we’re on this incredible journey to move from a good media agency valued by our current clients to a market leader that delivers ground-breaking work. Our ambition is to challenge, collaborate and push the boundaries of media to create connections that matter for brands to grow. Kylie adds further serious firepower to our mission ahead working with our amazing Melbourne team.”

    Stanley also recognised the contribution of current MD Richard Smith: “Richard has been a fundamental part of the Melbourne team for many years. We respect and admire his decision to make a lifestyle change for his family, but we will miss him being part of this exciting new chapter.”

    Pascoe joins Hearts & Science on 17 April.

