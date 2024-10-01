Healthylife Launches New “Everything You Need For A Healthylife” Campaign

Healthylife, Woolworths’ digital health platform, has unveiled its latest campaign, ‘Everything You Need for a Healthylife’, highlighting how every Australian can live a healthy life.

This campaign was developed in-house and features Healthylife’s curated range of health and pharmacy products, telehealth services, and industry-leading digital health experiences.

Being a relatively new customer proposition in market, the message is clear and concise — being healthy doesn’t have to be hard when you can find everything you need for a healthy life, right at your fingertips.

“We know from listening to our customers that staying on top of both your own and your loved one’s health can be overwhelming, and accessing what you need when you need it is often a challenge. From managing prescriptions, finding and booking doctors appointments, and juggling your individual health needs, it’s easy to feel like you aren’t in control of whatever health journey you are on,” said Ben Padfield, chief digital, customer & marketing officer.

“And that’s exactly where Healthylife comes in – we cut out the complexity by bringing the most trusted products, expert advice, pharmacy and telehealth services together in one place, making it easier for Australians to focus on what really matters: living their healthy life,” added Padfield.

Running from late September to mid-November, the campaign will run across outdoor including large-format billboards, train networks and bus wraps, as well as national broadcast radio, shopping centres and Woolworths stores across the Cartology network.

