Health Service Provider Claro Rings In New Era of Aged Care, Via Loud Days Digital Marketing

After recently launching Claro, a reimagined disability, aged care and allied health service provider, Zenitas Healthcare invited long-term partner Loud Days Digital Marketing to help launch the brand.

A data-driven digital marketing agency in Melbourne, Loud Days was engaged by Claro to identify and carve out Claro’s digital place in the Australian market.

By leveraging the heritage and experience of Zenitas Healthcare, Loud Days took a fresh approach to the Claro project, focusing on promoting the new brand’s core values: client wellbeing, respect, excellence, and accountability.

These qualities were the basis of the tailor-made strategy, ensuring a greater sense of empowerment for consumers, Claro said.

“It was important for us to instil a sense of trustworthiness, reliability and care for our launch into the market; these are the intrinsic values of Claro,” Claro head of communications and policy Beth Abraham said.

Loud Days general manager Mathew Fagan added: “Loud Days has vast experience in working with the healthcare sector. Operating in an industry recently under the spotlight, it’s important that we work in strong collaboration with our partners.”

“We had a lot of learnings from prior partnerships with Zenitas, and we wanted to leverage this to develop a digital media and digital communications strategy, including paid search, social media advertising and digital content to bring Claro directly to its end-user and influencer market.”

Loud Days’ multi-faceted approach aims to ensure that Claro becomes synonymous with daily and comprehensive support in the aged care and disability sectors, with the aged company having the goal to cement itself as the go-to organisation for all disability and aged-care needs.