Health Priorities Soar: Why Marketers Must Embrace The Changing Needs Of Australian Consumers

Australians are increasingly focused on leading healthier and happier lives, as revealed by the latest research from The Growth Distillery. The “Moments that Matter – Health” report indicates that Aussies now have a wider array of health goals, which are more challenging to achieve than before. Consequently, they actively seek health-related products and services to help meet these goals, creating a substantial opportunity for marketers. In this op-ed, Stephanie Forsyth, research director at The Growth Distillery, unpacks why.

Despite rising living costs and tighter household budgets, health remains a priority for Australians, with 68 per cent maintaining or increasing their health spending since 2023. The top health goals of Australians in 2024 include staying healthy as they age (72 per cent), achieving happiness (69 per cent), maintaining a good quality of life (63 per cent), and feeling good both today and in the future (59 per cent). Social acceptance of alternative treatments is also increasing. 63 per cent agree that sexual wellness is less stigmatised now, and 58 per cent believe that alternative medicines are more popular. Only 27 per cent of Australians feel knowledgeable about health, and 57 per cent lack confidence in making purchasing decisions, relying on word-of-mouth and personal experiences.

This highlights some critical insight: consumers are willing to invest in their well-being even when their disposable income is under pressure. Their changing attitudes open up new avenues for products and services that were previously overlooked, and Brands must be present at every stage of the consumer decision journey, offering clear, competitive, and easily understood value propositions.

So, what are the Moments That Matter in the Health Purchase Journey?

Understanding the critical moments where consumers can be influenced along the health purchase journey is essential for effective marketing. Our research outlines four key moments that matter:

The Realisation of a Need: This initial phase is when consumers start forming a perspective on their health needs. At this moment, which lasts on average for five days, consumers are often influenced by friends, family, health professionals, and advertising. Brands should be a part of this early conversation to ensure they are in the consumer’s consideration set throughout the purchase journey. The Search Begins: Here, consumers conduct extensive research over a period of on average 3.5 days. The most common search terms include where to purchase, best price, available brands, and benefits. A robust SEO strategy is crucial to capture consumer interest at this stage. Picking a Winner: This is when consumers are narrowing down their options to make a decision, which can take on average around 3 days. Price, reviews, and benefits are the most influential factors, with clear and concise value propositions critical in swaying them towards certain brands. Winning Hearts, Minds, and Voices: This moment, which is the time in which customers are most likely to recommend a product to their friends and family, lasts on average 3.5 days. Brands should focus on ensuring positive word-of-mouth to fuel potential future purchase cycles.

Strategic Insights for Marketers:

To thrive in this ever-changing environment, brands must:

Be Always On: Engage with consumers continuously through multi-channel campaigns.

Build Confidence: Provide detailed information to help consumers feel confident in their choices.

Promote Value: Highlight value for money to appeal to budget-conscious yet health-focused consumers.

Encourage Advocacy: Leverage satisfied customers to advocate for the brand and attract new consumers.

By understanding and addressing these key moments, marketers can better connect with their core audiences, drive growth and establish lasting relationships with health-conscious consumers.