HCF & Clems Part Ways Over Bupa Conflict

Insurer HCF and the newly merged Clemenger BBDO have parted ways.

The agency recently gobbled up its fellow Omnicom-owned sister agencies CHEP Network and Traffik.

Newly minted Clemenger BBDO CEO Lee Leggett told B&T recently that it had managed to retain all of the clients of all three agencies bar one. At the time, she wouldn’t name the client but that’s now changed.

CHEP Network had been the lead creative agency in Bupa’s agency village, with Clemenger serving as HCF’s creative agency. Clems first won the account in 2021. Bupa remains on the books with the newly merged agency.

HCF head of marketing for member growth Kit Bashford told The Australian, “HCF is parting ways with Clemenger BBDO at the end of the current campaign. We greatly appreciate the partnership and all the outstanding work we’ve done together. We will soon begin the process of identifying a new agency partner.”

“As Clemenger BDDO enters a new chapter, we will be parting ways with HCF. This decision is not a reflection on the strength of the relationship or the work. We part with mutual respect and genuine appreciation for the journey we’ve shared. We’re proud of what we’ve achieved with HCF and look forward to what’s ahead for both teams,” added Clemenger BBDO CEO Lee Leggett.

The merger has naturally led to some senior staff departing including strategy boss Lilian Sor (who has moved to Howatson+Company), and CCOs Gavin McLeod and Adrian Flores as well as now former Clems CEO Dani Bassil, chief growth officer Anita Zanesco and chief creative officer Adrian Flores.

The Australian also said CHEP’s managing director Jonny Berger, Clemenger BBDO managing director Julian Bell, Clemenger BBDO chief media officer Anna Cherry and Clemenger BBDO national head of integrated production Tash Johnson will also be exiting stage left.