Hays Recruits Bench Media For Digital B2C & B2B Campaigns

Global recruitment company, Hays Recruitment has appointed Bench Media as one of its digital media agencies of record, responsible for launching Hays’ B2C and B2B campaigns to market.

Bench Media’s remit covers media planning, buying and strategy across digital channels, including social media, dynamic display retargeting, and DOOH advertising. Bench Media will also use its proprietary technology, Bench Connect, to consolidate data from all campaigns, providing Hays with a comprehensive view of their performance.

Bench Media will collaborate closely with Indago Digital on the Hays account. Indago Digital has been working with Hays Recruitment since 2021 with a focus on paid and organic search.

“We are thrilled to add such an iconic brand as Hays Recruitment to our client roster and bring fresh ideas and technology to bolster their digital media activities,” said Ori Gold, CEO and co-founder, Bench Media.

“We understand the importance for brands to have an unbiased overview of their advertising activities, enabling them to quickly assess what’s working, what’s not, and what their next steps should be. This is especially crucial when a brand engages multiple specialist agencies. They need one source of truth, and that’s why we developed Bench Connect so clients receive outstanding results across their agency village,” said Gold.

Hays’ B2B and B2C campaigns aim to connect companies looking to hire with job-seeking candidates.

“With Recruitment, you need to be flexible as a marketer, continually adapting. In 2021 and 2022, campaigns were candidate-focused due to a buoyant economy and scarcity in great talent. Moving into late 2023, a downturn in the economy saw an increase in redundancies and candidates that were less likely to leave their roles, making campaigns shift to be more employer-focussed,” said Gary Nissim, founder & MD at Indago Digital.

“The campaigns feature innovative strategies such as targeting companies through office building lobby screens and reaching potential candidates with customised ads tailored to their skills and desired job titles,” said Gold.

“We typically see better performance when combining a certain level of personalisation with precise targeting, and that’s really exciting!”

“Recruitment is a fast-paced, evolving and competitive environment. We developed a holistic and full-funnel approach to Hays’ marketing strategy to assert our position as a market leader and we are delighted to welcome Bench to our agency village to complete this picture,” said Laura Dalziel, marketing director Australia & New Zealand at Hays Recruitment.

“Their addition provides us with access to previously untapped channels and data sets while their Bench Connect technology allows us to see all campaign activities in the same place so we can concentrate on driving business growth and helping our clients match with the best talent and vice versa. It’s an exciting chapter in Hays marketing journey and we are looking forward to seeing it unfold” Dalziel concluded.

At Bench, the Hays account is led by Erin Fraser (Digital Strategy) and Ben Farnsworth (Strategic Partnerships).