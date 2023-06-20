Hays: 88% Of Aussie Organisations Experiencing A Skills Shortage; Digital & Marketers Remain In Hot Demand

Almost nine in 10 (88 per cent) of organisations in Australia are now experiencing a skills shortage, according to the latest Hays Salary Guide.

Recruitment and workforce solutions specialists Hays found 78 per cent of employers believe the skills shortage will impact the effective operation or growth plans of their organisation.

Hays identified digital and marketing jobs as a category in hot demand. The top five sought after roles included:

Performance Marketing Managers CRM Managers eCommerce Managers Digital Marketing Managers Communications Specialists

According to Hays, employers say the impact will be greatest on productivity (63 per cent), increased workloads for existing staff (62 per cent), project delivery (59 per cent), growth and or expansion plans (49 per cent), employee engagement and morale (46 per cent), employee turnover (44 per cent), revenue and profit (41 per cent) and customer service (also 41 per cent).

Furthermore, 40 per cent of employers say the impact of skills shortages has intensified in the past 12 months.

The key drivers of the skills shortage, according to employers, are a lack of people with the necessary qualification/s or experience (77 per cent) and increased competition from other employers (64 per cent).

“Australia’s skills shortage narrative is well entrenched in our labour market, but this year our survey shows its impact continues to intensify in many industries,” says Matthew Dickason, CEO Asia Pacific at Hays.

“There’s growing concern among employers about the lack of skilled professionals in today’s labour market. Despite these challenges, vacancy activity remains remarkably resilient. After normalising from last year’s historic peak, today’s headcount expansion plans suggest current economic uncertainty will not impact all workforces.

“It’s clear we’re heading for a skills recession as a shrinking talent pipeline threatens the effective operation and growth plans of organisations.

“With the skills shortage predicted to last well into the 2030s, employers must guard against the long-term impact.”