Having A High-Performing & Modern Marketing Team Starts With Building Capability From Within
Kate Young (lead image) is the head of customer centricity and capability at the ANZ Bank. In this guest post, Young takes a look at what’s required to be a master of modern day marketing…
As ANZ’s head of customer centricity and capability, I’m proud to lead a team who are committed to building a culture of learning for our marketers. We work in a dynamic and fast evolving industry, so we must ensure our skills and knowledge keep up to date with this ever-changing environment.
Recently, we held an amazing Marketing Masters Summit, bringing together our Australian marketers in Melbourne and our New Zealand marketers in Auckland. These were huge all-day events in each city celebrating and promoting our industry-recognised Marketing Masters program and promoting learning, growth and development. It included guest speakers and breakout masterclasses featuring representatives from our learning partners, such as Google, Meta, Thrive PR, Special Group and PHD.
What was particularly special was the variety of topics these masterclasses covered – we learned about coding, crisis communications, measuring success, new and emerging technologies, podcasting, and leadership skills among so much more. After these compelling sessions, I was left with learnings from both days of the summit I can now take into my own work and broader professional development, which is exactly what we wanted to give to those who attended.
I can’t stress the importance of businesses investing in their team’s marketing capabilities enough. Marketing is a growth driver, an investment that provides strong returns when executed well. Leaders who build high-performing teams and support their marketers to be their best reap the benefits this process provides.
As marketing evolves and we adopt new technologies and channels to reach our customers, it is vital our marketing team has the knowledge and skills to match this. Marketing continues to move up the value chain for businesses as technology supports scale and customer reach.
This all means that marketers need to upskill now and into the future. Workplaces need to encourage and support this, embedding a culture that acknowledges and rewards personal development.
For ANZ, our Marketing Masters program has become a talent factory, where we support each other to be the best we can be. This enables us to retain great marketers, as well as attract top industry talent. By doing so, we build our broader capability, the team continues to evolve their skills, and overall we remain modern and relevant.
It wouldn’t be possible to build on existing capability without our amazing culture of learning, growth and development at ANZ. The Marketing Masters Summit was a fantastic example encapsulating this want to learn, grow and develop. Seeing our team together, highly engaged and entertained by our speakers and presenters highlighted the great work we have established.
As an experienced marketer, I know I am continuing to learn new tools and skills that support me to be a better marketer. New tools are likely to emerge in the future as technology advances. Marketing is never static, which means we need to seek continuous opportunities to learn, grow and develop. So, continuing this journey of career-long learning is vital to remain a leading, next-gen marketer.
Regardless of the scale of your work or business, making time and effort to invest in your marketing capabilities is vital for now and in the future.
I hope every marketer out there can celebrate how awesome our industry is, embed new learnings into their work, and access new knowledge and connections to remain a modern and established marketer.
Please login with linkedin to commentKate Young
Latest News
YouTube’s Caroline Oates On Creating A Game-Changing Video Campaign
B&T's chatting with YouTube’s Caroline Oates and, in somewhat of an irony, there's not a video in sight.
Sparrow’s SXSW Sydney Wrap!
B&T’s roving editor, Greg ‘Sparrow’ Graham, got lost in last week’s inaugural SXSW event in Sydney. Here’s he’s prime takeouts from a frantic week… WOW, that really was a B.H.A.G – Big Hairy Arduous Goal if there ever was one! Guess what SXSW Sydney you did it … and for a first-off SXSW outside Austin […]
Images Emerge Of Alan Jones In Blackface
None of us like looking at our old photos, but Alan's going to be in for a big shock when he opens today's Daily Mail.
Peloton Pinches Kathryn Carter From Snap Inc For GM Role
Peloton has appointed former Snap Inc exec Kathryn Carter to the position of general manager of Australia. Carter will be responsible for driving growth and leading Peloton’s operations in Australia, overseeing multiple functions including Retail, Operations, Marketing and Communications, as well as business partnerships. Having previously held roles at Snap Inc and News Corp, Carter […]
Cashrewards Gets Into Retail Media Game
Cashrewards has launched Circuit by Cashrewards, a new retail media platform giving advertising access to its engaged audience of customers. Circuit by Cashrewards will offer advertisers and agencies behavioural insights into Cashrewards’ active and highly engaged shopper network, spanning more than 20 retail categories including fashion, beauty, technology, food and liquor, and home and pets. […]
Sunday TV Ratings: “Looks Like A Big Pile Of S–t That,” – Mulch Cause Stir On The Block
The Block enjoys its best numbers of the season. People still can't be arsed renovating their bathroom, however.
Tradie Undies Moves Into Brewing With New Beer Range Via The Incubator
Are you known for grundy runs after a few cold ones? Give everyone a gander at your marketing funnel with Tradie beer.
GroupM Exec Banged Up In China
This news would come as a shock if it weren't for the fact that EVERYBODY who visits China manages to get detained.
“He’s A Dog”: Kyle Sandilands’ Feud With Rival Jase Hawkins Intensifies
Radio rogue Kyle Sandilands denies industry rumours he once smoked bongs. Not denying the coke rumours, however.
B&T Awards The Work: Broaden Your Horizons With These Regional Campaign Finalists
Are you like everyone in adland and never leave Bondi or Surry Hills? Here's what you've been missing in the regionals.
WPP’s Head Of Talent Heads To Recruitment Firm Williams International
Macey Barton (left), the former head of talent at WPP, has joined Williams International as a partner. Barton will be looking to add extra firepower to the firm’s leadership and management searches with her experience and network. After spending the past seven years leading Talent Acquisition across the group of WPP companies, and with more […]
Mark Green: “Advertising Agencies Have Lost Sight Of Impact”
There are few greater brains in Aussie adland than Mark Green, despite a disappointing sixth in the office Sudoku comp.
Spooky Pines & goa Join Forces For A Ghoulishly Delicious OOH Campaign This Halloween
Are you one of those Halloween haters? Well, B&T urges you to ready the garden hose for the little buggers next Tuesday.
Cricket Australia Bowls Over New Audiences With Launch Of Cricket Gold On Samsung TV Plus
Cricket Australia is the latest sporting body to launch its own dedicated FAST channel, Cricket Gold, on Samsung TV Plus, Samsung’s free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service. In- and around-the-game content rights that were being left on the table have paved the way towards a new revenue stream and untapped viewership opportunities within Samsung’s free streaming TV environment. Sporting […]
“One Talk At A Time”: BMF Creates First National Child Sexual Abuse Prevention Campaign
Hats off here to the BMF team for what is undoubtedly adland's toughest and most important brief.
Sydney Water Enlists Olympian Jess Fox To Urge Sydneysiders To Turn Off The Taps
B&T always happy to support any water conservation initiatives, except when it comes to colleagues with BO.
And So It Begins! Target First Cab Off The Rank With Christmas Work Via AJF
Has Target committed the cardinal Christmas sin? No festive ads until we've packed away the pumpkins & fake cobwebs?
Gotcha4Life Partners With STRONG Pilates For Mental Health Month
Leading Australian fitness brand, STRONG Pilates has partnered with mental fitness charity, Gotcha4Life, to launch an initiative called “FEEL STRONG” that will inspire the Australian community to prioritise their mental fitness as well as their physical health in line with Mental Health Month (October). Together with its ambassadors, NRL’s Nicho Hynes and Shaun Johnson and […]
News Corp Australia Appoints Media Tonic In WA Market
News Corp Australia has announced new media representation in Western Australia, appointing Perth-based media agency Media Tonic, to manage the company’s advertising needs in the WA market. Media Tonic will work with News Corp Australia’s commercial team to elevate the company’s presence in the region and deliver enhanced value to clients and agency partners. “We […]
Sophie Tedmanson Named New Editor Of The Australian Women’s Weekly
Other than Sewage & Plumbing Monthly, is there a more esteemed editorship in Australian media than The Weekly?
Snapchat Brings AR To Bondi With Secret Sculpture At Sculpture By The Sea
Sculpture By The Sea's back! So grab the sunscreen & your best, "It's a gauche pastiche of life's untruths, darlinks!"
Atomic 212° Launches New AI Marketing Event In Partnership With LinkedIn & Microsoft
Atomic 212° is letting anyone into its AI event. However, real enemies are advised to invest in false wig & moustache.
whiteGREY Nabs Saatchi’s Iona Macgregor For Chief Strategy Officer
Strategy maestro Iona Macgregor has strategically manoeuvred herself out of Saatchis and strategically into whiteGREY.
GroupM And Criteo Partner To Drive Commerce Media Innovation In APAC
GroupM announces new Criteo partnership. And if there was any of those chalky, monogrammed cookies, B&T didn't see any.
Get Your Applications In For Your Very Own Topic In The Tropics At Cannes In Cairns 2024
Yes! You get to nominate Cannes In Cairns' agenda. Although, no "industry best hair" or "biggest wanker", thanks.
Ita Buttrose Appointed Chair Of UNSW Sydney Centre for Healthy Brain Ageing Advisory Committee
Former ABC chair, Ita Buttrose AC OBE, has been appointed as chair of the UNSW Sydney Centre for Healthy Brain Ageing Advisory Committee. Chancellor of UNSW Sydney David Gonski AC said the appointment of Ita Buttrose to Chair marked a historic moment for CHeBA. “I join with CHeBA’s Co-Directors, researchers and staff in welcoming Ita […]
Bigdatr Promises Competitor Analytics That “Brands Have Been Waiting For”
Bigdatr has promised to revolutionise competitor intelligence with its platform. Engineered to capture online and offline creatives and expenditure of brands and publishers, this is the competitor tool marketing professionals use to advertise with confidence in a highly competitive market. In an increasingly competitive market geared towards upcoming big sale events like Black Friday, Cyber […]
delicious.100 Reveals Nation’s Best Eats And Treats
News Corp Australia’s delicious.100 returns this weekend with delicious. and the company’s state-based mastheads coming together to reveal the most delicious eats and treats across the country in this year’s revamped delicious.100 Best of the Best.
Lumi.Media Wins Global Innovation & Sustainability Award At MIPCOM Cannes Festival
Transforming content production, Lumi.Media goes from Grand Designs, Love Island and Luxe Listings to showcase the value of Australian innovation on the world TV stage.
Compass Extends Partnership With Thankyou
As part of the year-long partnership extension, Compass will manage Thankyou’s PR, affiliate partnerships and influencer engagement.
Ad Giant Ogilvy Delivers Bonkers Spot For Local Real Estate Agent
In 'least trustworthy profession' surveys, real estate just beats ad execs. So it'll be used car salesman laughing here.
Thursday TV Ratings – “Everybody Wanted A Piece Of Him”, Gogglebox Cast Swoon Over David Beckham
The ABC's Q+A may like to pretend it's the pulse & mood of the nation when everyone knows it's actually Gogglebox on 10.
With Black Friday Sales Around The Corner, Storyblok Is Asking If Your Website Holiday-Ready?
Do you traditionally do all your Christmas shopping at 3.30pm on the 24th? Black Friday may or may not be of interest.
B&T Awards The Work: Listen Up It’s The Best Radio/Audio Campaigns
It's all the finalists in the B&T Awards' radio/audio category. Be sure to put on your best Alan voice when reading.
Outbrain Global CEO: News Media Bargaining Code “Boggles The Mind”
Outbrain global CEO unloads on News Media Bargaining Code. Also unhappy about the beef bourguignon on his Qantas flight.
Lisa Wilkinson Reportedly Suing Network 10 Over Legal Fees Incurred In Bruce Lehrmann’s Defamation Case
Much like Harry and Meghan and raspberry-flavoured beer, this whole sordid affair just refuses to go away, doesn't it?