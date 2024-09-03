Havas Japan Launches Havas Red, Strengthening PR, Social & Content Capabilities

Havas Japan has announced the launch of Havas Red Japan, expanding its service offerings with enhanced earned, social, experiential and content capabilities under a merged media model to the group’s services in the country.

Leading this capability will be Masashi Kitaichi as managing director, responsible for delivering a fully integrated solution across social media, experiential, and public relations to local, regional and global clients. This move follows the successful launch of Havas Red in India last November through the acquisition of PR Pundit, now known as PR Pundit Havas Red, further extending the network’s reach in the region.

Closer to home, Havas Red Australia welcomed the expansion into Japan. “Launching in India last year was incredibly thrilling, and now we’re ready to grow our footprint into Japan, where our colleagues are already delivering groundbreaking work with iconic clients,” said James Wright, global CEO of Havas Red and global chairman of the Havas PR Network. “This rounds out a strong footprint across APAC and demonstrates the continued expansion of Havas Red in this region, aligning well with the larger client footprint in Australia and our growing multinational portfolio.”

“In Australia we already have a strong and established flagship group of leading Japanese brands, including Toyota, Lexus and Fujitsu, and we see our expansion into the Japan market further strengthening our local Australian ability to open doors to new and exciting multi-market opportunities,” said James.

Havas Red is the global PR agency micronetwork of the Havas Group, with a presence now in 19 markets around the world. Named Campaign’s Global PR Agency of the Year in 2023, its roster of clients include Toyota, Jaguar Land Rover, Pernod Ricard, adidas, Domino’s, Far East Hospitality, Sun Life, Yuu, Merex Investment, Galderma, Sanofi, Novartis, the U.K. Department of Education, IKEA Foundation, Molson Coors, Meltwater, ManpowerGroup, UNICEF, Baddoo and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany among others.

Global specialisations from Havas Red will now be available to clients in Japan, including – Industry by Havas Red, an end-to-end strategic communications service designed to help B2B clients drive meaningful connections with audiences across their value chain; Peaks, an award-winning multichannel executive branding support; SWAY by Havas Red, an end-to-end influencer marketing service; Red Impact, a global offering that brings together its ESG and sustainability expertise; Health by Havas Red, a specialised offering focused on health and wellness; Red Connect, a B2B content marketing practice.

“Japan is a key market for Havas, and enhancing our capabilities here is central to our One Asia strategy. By broadening our reach and engaging with one of the world’s most dynamic and progressive audiences, we are reinforcing our commitment to creating meaningful connections and delivering impactful narratives,” said Rana Barua, group CEO, Havas India, Southeast and North Asia.

“Havas Japan has seen significant growth over the last 3 years and by launching Havas Red in Japan with Masashi leading the capability, we are not only expanding our service offerings but also positioning ourselves to better meet the specific demands of this market. With the addition of comprehensive PR capabilities, we can deliver more integrated and impactful solutions that resonate with local audiences while aligning with global standards. This strategic move ensures that Havas Japan is even more equipped to drive meaningful connections for our clients, making us a stronger partner in their growth and success,” said Darrell Nelson, CEO, Havas Japan.