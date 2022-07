Havas Australia has appointed OIS, leaders in out-of-home (OOH) verification, as its independent, third-party verification partner across digital, programmatic, and classic out-of-home client campaigns following a competitive review.

Australia is among the top 10 global out-of-home markets by size and one of the most advanced, highlighted by leading adoption rates of digital and more recently, the shift to programmatic digital out-of-home trading.

As the OOH sector evolves, the partnership sees Havas clients positioned to meet the challenges faced by advertisers wanting to independently verify their OOH investment, independent of publisher reporting, aligning to already adopted practices in other media.

OIS reports when, where and how brands’ OOH campaigns have been consumed by audiences in the real world, using a mix of verification technologies including proprietary tags, pixels, and physical inspections.

Michelle Lee, group investment director, Havas said: “Our strategy is not to just keep up, we want to be ahead of the curve as out-of-home evolves, as there are some fantastic opportunities for brands and agencies. One example is the shift to programmatic, however, smarter trading and campaign management of existing direct investments is also top of the list, both areas where OIS technology will support Havas teams.

“OIS was a standout, from their world first programmatic solution that’s tracked a billion-plus impressions across multiple markets to their proprietary physical inspection data which we can access to verify quality data for every screen across Australia.”

At any moment in time, OIS tracks hundreds of out-of-home campaigns across Australia and New Zealand, processing billions of verification data points.

Justin Singh (pictured), founder & CEO, OIS, said: “It’s great to be appointed after a competitive review that centred on innovation and has acknowledged our broader suite of proprietary tags, pixels, and physical inspection data solutions. Unlike other verification alternatives in market which may rely on publisher ‘pops’ or ‘log data’, brands recognise that all OIS solutions are completely third party, aligning to industry best practice and how agencies and brands verify other media channels.”