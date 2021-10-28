Harry Hunter & Erin Moy From Entropico Talk: Expanding, The Pandemic & Nurturing Creatives
Eight years after opening their doors in Sydney, production company, Entropico has opened in the US. Co-founders Harry Hunter and Erin Moy share with B&T, how they’ve managed to expand and thrive during a pandemic.
Entropico has an integrated approach to creative production. The production house is known for investing in new talent, as opposed to purely relying on contractors and freelancers, something that Hunter explains happened fairly organically. While Hunter makes it clear that Entropico does still work with plenty of freelances, they’ve found having a core team incredibly productive and has been key to the company’s growth.
Hunter said: “It’s something that came up early for us, we wanted to be able to commit harder for people, we do use contractors, but we found if we committed to making great work with a practitioner, then we could grow and they would grow much faster.
“We were seeing our team developed faster and faster because they didn’t have to worry and had support.”
Moy added: “I think for a lot of creative people, they just really like the support, and not just come in for a job and come out.”
The production company is committed to fostering young creative talent and growing with them. It’s a unique approach in the current freelance landscape and it seems to be paying off. Perhaps, because during a pandemic, creatives want a feeling of family and certainty in these uncertain times.
While some production companies seemed to lose their bearing during COVID-19, Entropico seemed to hit its stride, and the announcement of Entropico opening in the United States feels like a culmination of hard work and a healthy culture.
When Entropico officially opened in the United States earlier this year, Moy and Hunter were both in Australia and dealing with lockdown restrictions, a reality that may have taken away some shine, but none of the glory.
Moy told B&T, “It’s amazing to have a team there, but it is a bummer we can’t go to the office.”
Interestingly, the move to the United States wasn’t in place before the pandemic but rather came about during this time.
Hunter told B&T, “We are a business that’s grown reasonably steadily, and with everything that’s happening in the world, we’ve started to shoot remotely, and it made sense for us to make the move.”
If anything the pandemic felt like the right time. Suddenly, agencies, partners and creatives were more comfortable working across time zones and countries. Moy explained, “Clients and agency partners are more open to remote working, even if it’s Sydney and we are shooting in Sydney, we can have a production partner in the states.
“Recently, I did a music video project, we did everything remotely and then we just had a super controlled onset environment, and did all the post remotely and it was just so nice to have that on the set moment, but it was also great to do all the creative working via online.”
On the day to day front of running a production company during a pandemic, both Moy and Hunter agree that adjustments have needed to be made to continue to be productive.
Hunter said: “It’s been for us about structuring the week, and knowing when that starts and ends, so we’ve implemented bookends.
“Also seeing how creative changes, to the situation people are put in, so looking how we can work with peoples different ideas.”
Moy added: “We are always pretty flexible with peoples’ time, particularly with different time zones. We want people to have time for mindfulness, exercise and their private life.”
Entropico has also prioritised non-work chatter, wanting everyone to engage and bond, even if only via email, most email chains turn into banter, which is something the company encourages.
Hunter continued: “We do try and keep email threads social, we are keen to have people maintain as we grow and change, that’s where people get our DNA.”
Moy said: “People are better at their boundaries this time, they will block out time to go for a walk.”
Entriopico are committed to moving forward, expanding their business and nurturing their staff and clients.
Please login with linkedin to commententropico Erin Moy Harry Hunter
Latest News
The United Nations Development Programme Launches “Don’t Choose Extinction” Campaign Via Wunderman Thompson Australia.
The United Nations Development Programme has launched its largest and boldest global advocacy and behaviour change campaign to date, “Don’t Choose Extinction” via Wunderman Thompson Australia. The campaign created by Wunderman Thompson Australia, in collaboration with Activista, Framestore and Mindpool, the “Don’t Choose Extinction” campaign is designed to engage the world in a drive towards […]
Study Finds Woolies’ Ads Have More Brand Recognition Than Coles’ Ads
Study finds Woolies' ads more effective than Coles'. Although no one should be getting any ideas about the big red hand.
Wednesday TV Wrap: The Bachelorette Finding Little Love From Viewers
Viewers finding this year's bisexual Bachelorette a huge turn-off. Strangely loving gay men on The Block, however.
Publicis Now The Most Valuable Of All The Holding Companies
Had you invested in Publics at the start 2021, you'd now have doubled your money. The seventh at Randwick, tripled it.
Remedy Partners With Movember To Tackle Men’s Health In “Open Up With Remedy” Campaign
Movember isn't just great for supporting men's health, it also enables everyone to look like a poor man's Dennis Lillee.
The Controversy Continues! Watchdog Bans John Lewis’ ‘Boy In A Dress’ Advert
Other than a Cannes Gold Lion, there can be no greater industry accolade than having your ad banned by a watchdog.
Love At First Listen! Dating App Hinge Adds Audio To Profiles
Find bird calls, yodelling or Gregorian chants a massive turn-on? Good news, as Hinge adds audio to its dating app.
Secure Your Spot At The Cannes In Cairns Reef Experience (Plus, Finance Whizz Mark Bouris Named As Keynote Speaker)!
The Cannes in Cairns itinerary gets better by the day. Apparently there's even a two-day conference in there somewhere.
We Are Social Announces Key Hires Across Strategy And Creative
We Are Social announces hires. Yet don't take it as concrete proof of the "great resignation" everyone's talking about.
Queensland Aboriginal Islander Health Council Launches Vaccine Website Via New Word Order
In a push to drive increased vaccination numbers and reduce the gap in numbers between First Nations people and the general population, New Word Order were tasked with creating one of the first bespoke COVID-19 vaccine websites in Australia. This new website fills a vital gap in the market by providing vaccine information directly to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.
How Are Aussie Banks Performing On Social?
It's a report into the social media health of the banks. And further proof of the benefit of owning a rescue helicopter.
Saatchi & Saatchi Melbourne Promotes Joe Heath To Head of Strategy
Saatchi & Saatchi Melbourne announces new head of strategy who isn't Cluedo's Professor Plum, if you were wondering.
“As The Only SVOD Player With Advertising, It Puts Foxtel In A Unique Position”
This adlander casts his expert eye over Foxtel's Upfronts and, as you'll read, he's quite upfront about it.
Triple M & LiSTNR Announce Mark Taylor & Lord Ian Botham For Its Summer Of Cricket
With the GABBA looking like a green top, being English at an Australian agency is looking like the summer from hell.
Thrive Wins Airbnb’s PR
B&T loves to holiday with Airbnb. We're even okay with the hidden cameras in the bedrooms.
MediaCom Melbourne Bites Into Pizza Brand Dr. Oetker’s Media
B&T's unsure what Dr. Oetker is actually a doctor of, but we'll happily take his pizza prescription any day.
Wavemaker Appoints Dru Nho As National Head Of Digital
Dru Nho now Wavemaker's national head of digital and is not to be mistaken with Dr. No, villain and Bond nemesis.
Could The Death Of Cookies Actually Breathe New Life Into Advertising?
This tech guru argues the end of cookies is a good thing for adland. B&T has not sought his views on Adele's new single.
Havas Group Continues Global Expansion Of Red Havas
Red Havas continues its global expansion yet, once again, Mogadishu and Eritrea seemingly not getting a look-in.
Foxtel Unveils 2022 Content Slate At Upfronts
Miss Foxtel's Upfronts yesterday? Relive all the major talking points here & even a couple of stony silence points too.
Foxtel Media Unveils FOXTEST To Aid Brands Across Content, Experience & Data
Foxtel Media today announced the launch of FOXTEST, a new initiative to help brands explore the future frontiers of advertising. Representing an investment of $3 million, FOXTEST will see Foxtel Media partner with brands to run experiments across advertising content, experience, and data. FOXTEST is born from on-going campaign innovations with brands such as Hyundai, […]
Travel Company AAT Kings Unveils “Wild Awaits” Via Thinkerbell
Nothing says "Aussie adventure" like a coach holiday. Unless you suffer debilitating motion sickness or flatulence.
Seven Appoints Alex Tansley As Head of Convergence Audience Trading
Alex Tansley to struggle explaining what he does for a living after being named head of convergence audience trading.
Adobe Announces A Host Of New Creative Cloud Products As Part Of Adobe Max 2021
Adobe HAS kicked off Adobe MAX 2021, the largest creativity conference in the world. The company delivered innovation across Creative Cloud flagship applications and introduced new collaboration capabilities to fuel new levels of creativity for millions of customers worldwide, from students to social media creators to creative professionals. It is another big year for Adobe who have […]
The Three Factors That Drive Sustainable Success
Has COVID got you re-thinking a whole new you? Make sure you read this before telling your boss where to stick it.
“How Racist Do You Have To Be?” Tony Armstrong Slams Quinton De Kock
The international cricket world is again in uproar. But you'll be pleased to know it doesn't involve Aussies this time.
New Hires At Jack Morton And Weber Shandwick
Judging by these hires, it's an exciting time to be in PR. That said, by all reports real estate appears exciting too.
Food & Travel Comms Agency The Cru Unveils Rebrand
"Let's go with a sensual beige motif," declares press photographer, as The Cru team oblige in spades.
KPMG Study: “Personalisation & Empathy” The Key For Post-COVID Brands
Study reveals brands winning at personalisation & empathy. Brands specialising in pillaging and evil strangely absent.
“Decadence & Obscene!” Michael Jordan’s Old Nikes Sell For Recording-Breaking Million-Dollar Price
Look out! Those old sneakers at the back of the cupboard could be worth a fortune! Depending on their stench, of course.