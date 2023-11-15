Hard Solo Renamed To Hard Rated After Watchdog Deemed It Breached Marketing Rules

Carlton & United Breweries (CUB) will change the name of its ready-to-drink alcohol lemon beverage Hard Solo to Hard Rated.

This follows the release today of the Alcohol Beverages Advertising Code Scheme’s (ABAC) decision in response to complaints about Hard Solo.

Despite ABAC pre-vetting considering Hard Solo an appropriate product and consistent with the requirements of the Code, the ABAC panel’s final determination has found that the name Hard Solo breaches the Code standard [s3(b)(i) on strong or evident appeal to minors.]

In a media statement, CUB said that “while we are disappointed by the outcome, we accept ABAC’s decision”.

“CUB respects the work of ABAC, particularly the chief adjudicator, former Australian Attorney-General, Professor the Hon. Michael Lavarch AO. ABAC performs an important role in ensuring that alcohol marketing is undertaken responsibly,” it said.

The Hard Rated liquid will be identical to Hard Solo – the only thing that will change is the name and packaging.

A CUB spokesperson said: “As we comply with the ABAC decision and the Hard Solo brand exits the market, we’d like to assure the many Australian adults who have loved Hard Solo that the taste won’t change when the name changes to Hard Rated.”

“Consistent with ABAC rules, CUB will ensure the last Hard Solo can packaging will exit our supply network by no later than 9 February 2024 (s4.17. of the ABAC Code). Additionally, Hard Solo tap decals in pubs and clubs will also have transitioned to Hard Rated by that date.

“Importantly, the preparation to transition from Hard Solo to Hard Rated has commenced to minimise potential disruption of our Alcoholic Lemon drink to retail and on-premise customers.”