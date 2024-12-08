Hard Rated Unveils New Brand Platform “Born Cheeky” Via Clemenger BBDO

Carlton & United Breweries‘ Hard Rated has launched a new brand platform with the tagline “Born Cheeky” via Clemenger BBDO for the brand’s alcoholic lemon premix drinks.
The campaign launched on Sunday 1 December 2024 running across OOH, film, audio and social.
“Hard Rated’s classic lemon taste and refreshingly low-fizz liquid has appealed across demographics, establishing the brand as a juggernaut. This campaign layers mischievous intent to celebrate cheekiness in all forms and build meaning beyond the liquid,” Amy Pollock-Hall, Hard Rated marketing manager said.
The creative features “cheeky acts,” like using a run club as a dating app or making a full meal out of cheese-tasting samples in a supermarket deli.
“Hard Rated has naturally found its way into Australian culture as the drink that is a little bit cheeky. Now we want to bring that cheekiness out in everything we do with the brand. And by that, I mean we literally want to bring it out of the top of people’s heads,” Clemenger BBDO executive creative director Ant Phillips added.
