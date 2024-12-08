Campaigns

Hard Rated Unveils New Brand Platform “Born Cheeky” Via Clemenger BBDO

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
3 Min Read

Carlton & United Breweries‘ Hard Rated has launched a new brand platform with the tagline “Born Cheeky” via Clemenger BBDO for the brand’s alcoholic lemon premix drinks.

The campaign launched on Sunday 1 December 2024 running across OOH, film, audio and social.

“Hard Rated’s classic lemon taste and refreshingly low-fizz liquid has appealed across demographics, establishing the brand as a juggernaut. This campaign layers mischievous intent to celebrate cheekiness in all forms and build meaning beyond the liquid,” Amy Pollock-Hall, Hard Rated marketing manager said.

The creative features “cheeky acts,” like using a run club as a dating app or making a full meal out of cheese-tasting samples in a supermarket deli.

“Hard Rated has naturally found its way into Australian culture as the drink that is a little bit cheeky. Now we want to bring that cheekiness out in everything we do with the brand. And by that, I mean we literally want to bring it out of the top of people’s heads,” Clemenger BBDO executive creative director Ant Phillips added.

Credits:

Client – Carlton & United Breweries
Head of RTDs and Cider – Sarah Wilcox
Marketing Manager – Hard Rated and Good Tides – Amy Pollock-Hall
Creative Agency – Clemenger BBDO

Chief Creative Officer – Adrián Flores
Executive Creative Director – Ant Phillips
Executive Creative Director – Richard Williams
Creative Director – Derek Anderson
Art Director – Ben Bryan
Copywriter – Tom Vizard
Copywriter – Riana McKenzie
Copywriter – Talia Stone
Chief Strategy & Experience Officer – Simon Wassef
Strategy Partner – Brooke Thompson
Managing Partner – Jason Melhuish
Group Business Director – Sam Siddons
Business Director – Lauren Mayne
Business Manager – Mack Horton
Producer – Amalia Markis
Head of Studio – Matt Gauci
Retouching – Sam Tsui

Production Company – Hooves

Director- Ayappa
Executive Producer – John Pace
Producer – Renae Begent
Offline Editor- Jack Hutchings @ The Editors
Grade – Martin Greer
Online and VFX – Pancho
Sound design – Liam Annert @ Rumble Studios

Media Agency – PHD

