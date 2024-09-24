Happy Happy Foods Appoints 10 Feet Tall As Agency Of Record

Happy Happy Foods has appointed 10 Feet Tall as their creative agency of record. This partnership comes as Happy Happy Foods prepares for the national launch of its flagship product, Happy Happy Soy Boy, in Coles Supermarkets across Australia this spring.

10 Feet Tall will develop and execute the creative strategy for Happy Happy Soy Boy’s national launch.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Happy Happy Foods on this exciting national launch. Happy Happy Foods’ commitment to creating a brand that’s so focused on responsibility and creativity resonates deeply with our philosophy of creativity that unlocks real business results. We’re eager to unlock incredible new creative pathways that will not only elevate the Happy Happy Soy Boy brand but also drive meaningful business results,” said Joseph Meseha, managing director of 10 Feet Tall.

“Partnering with 10 Feet Tall marks an exciting new chapter for our brand. Their strategic approach to unlocking creative potential aligns perfectly with our vision. We’re not just launching a product, we’re creating a movement that celebrates taste and purpose. 10 Feet Tall’s creative approach is exactly what we need to bring this vision to life,” said Lloyd Smith, founder of Happy Happy Foods.

The national launch campaign will leverage 10 Feet Tall’s integration of creative, strategy and media, focusing on introducing Happy Happy Soy Boy to a broader audience while highlighting its popularity among baristas and its brand story.