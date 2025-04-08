Hannah Siddiqui To Lead Cartology’s Intelligence & Effectiveness Function

Cartology has appointed Hannah Siddiqui from wiq to lead its new Intelligence and Effectiveness function.

Siddiqui will report into MD Mike Tyquin, leading data analytics as part of an elevated focus on insights and effectiveness. Boasting extensive Retail Media experience from dunnhumby, Siddiqui will be at the forefront of Cartology’s measurement proposition and insights strategy as a critical enabler for brands to drive stronger media planning and effectiveness.

“I’m incredibly pleased to welcome Hannah to the Cartology team. We’re at a critical moment in our growth journey to set a new standard for measurement and effectiveness in Retail Media, having made great progress,” said Tyquin.

“The new function led by Hannah champions Retail Media performance for brands, unlocking the group’s credentials in data and analytics across Wiq. Hannah brings a unique blend of data science, analytics, measurement and strategic thinking to our business that are essential in evolving our measurement roadmap. As we double down on effectiveness, we’re strengthening our ability to demonstrate the value of our solutions, while accelerating brand and business growth for clients.”

Cartology sad Siddiqui’s appointment reinforces its commitment to providing best in class solutions, particularly given the increasing importance of robust retail media measurement.

Siddiqui’s role at Cartology is effective immediately and comes shortly after Cartology’s announcement of a new Client Advisory and Value Creation function.