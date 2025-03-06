Hamish McLachlan Stars Alongside Hawthorn FC Talent In Latest Superhero TVC

Australian share trading and superannuation platform Superhero has unveiled its latest campaign in partnership with Hawthorn Football Club, launching a new TVC starring key Hawks talent James Sicily (captain), Tom Barrass, Marbior Chol, Jack Ginnivan, Mitchell Lewis, and media personality Hamish McLachlan.

The advert will debut on the Channel 7 broadcast of the Opening Round clash between the Hawks and the Swans on Friday, 7 March, now set to be the opening match of the 2025 AFL season.

Launched in 2020, Superhero now counts over 400,000 customers and manages over $3bn across share trading and superannuation. Superhero is a premier partner of both the Sydney Swans and Hawthorn Football Club and is energised to bring its message of financial well-being to AFL fans.

Riding the excitement of the season’s first bounce, the Superhero TVC showcases the various features that Superhero users can benefit from, including low brokerage and US trading, the Superhero Superannuation platform, and the user-friendly app interface.

Throughout the advert, Hawthorn stars wear their 2025 season guernseys that feature the Superhero logo on the back.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with the Hawks and work with such an exciting lineup of players in our new TVC,” said John Winters, CEO at Superhero.

“With the Hawks and Swans clash now kicking off the entire AFL season, and Superhero partnering with both teams, we wanted to create something truly special for Hawks fans and the wider footy community, and we believe this campaign does just that.”

The campaign is supported by a broader partnership with Hawthorn Football Club, which includes game-day activations, giveaways, social media content series and direct marketing. Superhero’s logo will be featured on the iconic Hawks guernsey and across stadium signage at both the Sydney and Melbourne Cricket Grounds.

Superhero’s TVC will air during the Opening Round Swans vs Hawks match and continue throughout the 2025 AFL season.