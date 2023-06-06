Hamish Blake Tries Hard To Make Car Rentals Sexy As Hertz Brand Ambassador

Hertz Australia has announced the onboarding of comedian and television personality, Hamish Blake, as an official brand ambassador. This partnership comes after Blake was voted Australia’s No. 1 broadcast personality in the 2022 Top Talent Report and was also the only broadcast personality to make the top 10 overall talent list.

To kick off the ambassadorship, Hertz has launched an engaging new campaign featuring Blake, which will be showcased across various media platforms. The work is by indie agency Mustard.

The TVC campaign launches today, reaching audiences through television, broadcast video on demand (BVOD), digital and social media channels. As the new face of Hertz Australia, Blake will also be featured on out-of-home (OOH) campaigns during the two-year partnership period.

The campaign, cleverly leveraging Hertz’s iconic international tagline “Let’s Go!”, presents Hamish Blake, one of Australia’s most recognisable faces and voices in entertainment, as the embodiment of the brand’s adventurous spirit and prestige. The primary campaign TVC captures Blake in diverse scenarios, spanning business, adventure, and leisure travels, as he engages directly with the camera, inviting the audience to embark on exciting journeys with Hertz. Simultaneously, the commercials and other campaign creatives showcase Hamish’s Hertz adventures, spotlighting the impressive Hertz fleet, including cutting-edge electric vehicles, while underscoring the exceptional customer experience and the extensive reach of the Hertz brand, both domestically and internationally.

Blakesaid. “I’m stoked to be working with Hertz as their frontman and hand model. They are a brand that at the heart of it, is all about adventure and getting out there and making memories and I honestly can’t think of a better notion I’d love to represent. It’s a pretty perfect fit.”

Heidi Miller, Hertz APAC’s senior director of marketing, shared her excitement about Blake’s appointment, saying, “We are delighted to welcome Hamish Blake to the Hertz family. His infectious energy, humour, and widespread appeal make him the perfect fit for our brand. With Hamish as our ambassador, we are confident that we will connect with our audience in a meaningful way and create memorable experiences that resonate with our customers.”

The campaign credits are as follows:

  • Client: Hertz Australia

  • Creative Agency: Mustard

  • Executive Producer: Drew Dunlop

  • Production Company: Betty Wants In

  • Director: Max Greenstein

