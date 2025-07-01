MediaNewsletter

Investing In Tomorrow’s Journalists: News Australia Launches 2025 Cadet Program

News Corp Australia Cadets 2024-2025

News Australia has opened applications for the next intake of its National Editorial Cadet Program, offering 30 aspiring journalists the opportunity to join Australia’s most recognised news brands.

The comprehensive 12-month paid program combines foundational journalism training with the latest innovative techniques and technologies that are shaping the future of news reporting.

Successful applicants will gain invaluable experience working across leading mastheads including The Australian, Herald Sun, The Daily Telegraph, The Courier-Mail, The Advertiser and news.com.au. The program also features:

  • Hands-on experience writing breaking news stories across digital, audio, social and print platforms
  • Rotational placements across at least four newsrooms, including regional and metropolitan mastheads
  • Dedicated mentorship from experienced journalists throughout the program
  • Professional development through specialised masterclasses

Herald Sun Editor Sam Weir has spent his career at News Corp, beginning as a cadet in Adelaide. He said: “Our National Editorial Cadet Program represents News’ ongoing investment in quality journalism and the next generation of media professionals. We’re committed to nurturing talented individuals who will help us continue our mission of building a better Australia through powerful storytelling and impactful journalism”.

