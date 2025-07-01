Dermal Therapy Relaunches ‘It Works’ Campaign Featuring Tammy Hembrow, Alex Davidson & Yasmina Elmerkaoui

Following its debut out-of-home campaign in 2024, Dermal Therapy has announced the return of ‘IT WORKS’ for 2025, tapping fitness entrepreneur Tammy Hembrow, stylist Liv Rahme, podcast host Matty J, lawyer & skin-fluencer Roj Torabi, content creators Liz Claire and Alex Davidson, and Yasmina Elmerkaoui.

This year’s campaign expands its OOH footprint to 550 sites nationally, including new billboard locations, Sydney bus wraps, a full tram takeover in Melbourne, and placements along major highways and high streets. In conjunction, the campaign will launch in-store and across socials.

Dermal Therapy has once partnered with Strat for a media strategy designed to drive national reach and relevance through precision placement and elevated visibility, for the second year in a row.

“In 2023, we set out to uncover what truly drives consumer choice in therapeutic skincare. The insight was clear and powerful: people want one thing above all else – a product that works. That truth inspired the launch of our It Works campaign in 2024, spotlighting six loyal Dermal Therapy users and influencers who became the authentic faces of our brand,” Steven Sher, founder of Dermal Therapy and Lacorium Health said.

“Now in 2025, we’re turning up the volume with It Works 2.0 – a bold new chapter featuring both new and returning influencer loyalists. This nationwide campaign will roll out across 550+ high-impact sites including highways, rail stations, high streets, and full bus and tram wraps. This Winter, you won’t just hear about Dermal Therapy – you’ll see it. And you’ll know: It Works!” Sher added.

“After seeing the incredible response in 2024, we knew the next step was to go even bigger. This year’s campaign not only extends our geographic reach but also enhances impact through strategic placements in high-traffic areas and creative transit formats. The mix of returning and new talent brings both familiarity and excitement to the campaign – exactly what Dermal Therapy represents,” Josh Raskin Gottlieb, media and operations director at Strat said.

Returning to the campaign are three figures who helped define the campaign’s impact in 2024:

Roj Torabi – aka @theroject – a lawyer by trade, skin-fluencer by passion, known for her signature mix of sharp takes, skincare smarts, and chaotic-good humour.

Liz Claire – aka @prettyprogress23- focuses on acne and skin positivity. With her honest take on beauty, Claire documents her skin journey without filters or fluff.

Alex Davidson – aka @_alexdavidson – serves up daily fashion diaries with behind-the-scenes glimpses and her favourite beauty picks.

They are joined this year by four fresh faces who bring new perspectives to the brand:

Matty J – aka @matthewdavidjohnson. Best known as a podcast host (@twodotingdads), reality TV personality, renovator (@chante.mer.house), and all-around entertainer.

Tammy Hembrow is a fitness entrepreneur, content creator, and founder of Tammy Fit, Saski, and Selfish Supps.

Liv Rahme – aka @livrah – is the stylist redefining fashion for curves.

Yasmina Elmerkaoui – aka @mrs.yasmina – is a Melbourne-based digital creator known for her luxe aesthetic and beauty expertise.