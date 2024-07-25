AdvertisingNewsletter

Half Dome Hosts UnLtd “Big Chat” In Melbourne, Sharing Latest Results From Mentally Healthy Study

2 Min Read
left to right, Virginia Scully, founder, Human Kind Collective, Tiffany Damm, GM, UnLtd, Andy Wright, co-chair, Mentally Healthy Change Group.

Half Dome hosted more than 60 people at its Richmond, Melbourne office this week, for UnLtd’s “Big Chat” series where the charity shared the latest results from the 2024 Mentally Healthy Study.

Speakers Andy Wright, co-chair of Mentally Healthy Change Group, and Virginia Scully, founder of Human Kind Collective spoke about what it means to be mentally healthy and the effects of hybrid working on mental wellbeing within the media and marketing industry, and how Australia compares globally. They unpacked the levels of psychosocial safety and effective initiatives for improving overall wellbeing in the workplace.

Sponsored by Meta, the “Big Chat” delivered a complex topic with a practical lens, having a significant and thought-provoking impact on those in the room. Particularly highlighting the importance of creating an environment for diversity to flourish, requires leaders to gain a greater consideration of psychosocial safety across generational differences, gender, and neurodivergence.

“We jumped at the chance to host our second ‘Big Chat’ with UnLtd. This topic is so relevant and important, with all of us experiencing such a transformation of the working world over the past few years, coupled with the legislation changes and obligations for leaders to understand, it can be really challenging to navigate,” said Renee Murray, head of people & culture, Half Dome.

“Hearing the outcomes of the 2024 Mentally Healthy Study certainly reinforced for us that the measures we have in place to support our people at Half Dome are on the right path. With practical and simplified key takeaways from both presenters, it was a highly beneficial event for all leaders in the room,” added Murray.

Half Dome was recently named on the 2024 AFR BOSS Best Places to Work list, ranking at number 8. This was the fourth year Half Dome was recognised in the list’s media and marketing category since 2021, for its innovative workplace practices related to happiness, flexibility, learning, and well-being.

