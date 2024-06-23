Hahn Unveils Sporty New Brand Work Via Thinkerbell

Hahn continues to build its association with social sport in new brand work developed in partnership with Thinkerbell.

As a continuation of Hahn’s ‘How Good’ platform, the campaign explores the idea that when you’re in good company and there’s beer involved, there’s no such thing as losing, only degrees of winning.

“Hahn is great tasting and low in carbs so bringing that ‘can’t lose’ attitude into our film narrative made a lot of sense. Hahn brings social sport and beer closer together and highlights that regardless of the outcome on the green, when there’s a Hahn at the end of it, everyone’s a winner!” said Sammy Russo, Hahn marketing manager at Lion Australia.

“The end of a round of golf is the perfect opportunity to enjoy some banter over a beer. The spot nods to the new generation of golfers, brought to life through a vibrant visual treatment,” added Paul Swann, chief creative tinker, Thinkerbell.

The new work set to Sam & Dave’s iconic ‘Hold On, I’m Comin’ was directed by Revolver’s Leilani Croucher.

The work will roll out across TV, cinema, and online video and will be supported by OOH and social.

Credits

Client: Lion

Creative, Earned: Thinkerbell

Media agency: UM

Production company: Revolver

Director: Leilani Croucher

Post-production: The Editors, Otis Studios