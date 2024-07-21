GWS GIANTS Turn Pink For Aware Super

The GIANTS are turning pink … signing Aware Super as the club’s AFL shorts partner and official superannuation partner.

In an exciting announcement for the club, the GWS GIANTS have welcomed one of Australia’s largest super funds – Aware Super – to the GIANTS family, with the fund’s distinctive pink brand to feature on the AFL shorts from round 20 through to the end of 2026.

Aware Super will also become the club’s official superannuation partner. The fund has a strong presence in and connection to Western Sydney, providing a wide range of

superannuation and retirement services and help, guidance and advice to nearly 200,000 members locally.

The GIANTS’ social channels turned pink on Friday morning to tease the announcement, with everyone’s favourite part-time footy player and full-time media guinea pig Cooper Hamilton explaining the re-brand. “Normally I only do these so the GIANTS can have a subtle dig at the opposition through a light-hearted and humorous video which we all know is just an elusive way to express exactly how we feel,” he said.

“But this time, I’m here with a very special announcement. For years now, we’ve been branded as the ‘Orange Team’”.

“But it’s time for a change … Say goodbye to the ‘Orange Team’, we’re going PINK.” The GIANTS trained in pink at captain’s run ahead of tomorrow’s big clash with the Suns with GIANTS CEO David Matthews unveiling the real reason for the temporary pink takeover following the session.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Aware Super to our GIANTS family and see them feature prominently on our AFL shorts for the rest of this season and into 2025 and 2026,” he said. “This is a great alignment between our two brands with the partnership to help GIANTS members and fans not just with superannuation but with community support and programs aimed at assisting our shared membership base”.

“As part of this partnership, Western Sydney communities will also benefit by the expansion of one of, if not, the best community programs in professional sport with Aware delivering additional programs in conjunction with the GIANTS’ current activities”.

“This will take the form of financial literacy information sessions, along with a ‘Super Helpful Round’ each year, highlighting the great work volunteers, medics, nurses and first responders do for our communities”.

“At Aware Super, we aim to be super helpful not only in the services we provide for people saving for retirement, but in working to strengthen the communities in which our members live, work and retire,” said Aware Super CEO Deanne Stewart. “That’s why we’re so excited by this new partnership – it’s another opportunity for us to connect with and support our members living in Western Sydney, particularly essential workers and those who care for the community”.

“Our partnership with the GIANTS will help provide meaningful support to the community and give back to our members and the broader GIANTS family”.

The Aware Super brand will feature on the AFL shorts from round 20, replacing community partner EB Research who have featured on the shorts across the season so far.

The GIANTS will continue to work with EB Research, including special events surrounding the round 23 clash against Fremantle at ENGIE Stadium.

The GIANTS take on the Suns tomorrow from 1:45pm at ENGIE Stadium.