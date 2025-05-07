Gumtree Group Snatches Jessica Hunter For Director Of Advertising

Gumtree Group has unveiled the appointment of Jessica Hunter to the position of director of advertising, with Hunter commencing in the new role May 8.

In her role, Hunter will lead Gumtree Group’s advertising team to drive partnerships, bespoke advertising opportunities, media strategy and insights across the Group’s platforms, which includes the Gumtree, Carsguide and Autotrader brands.

With a proven track record of fostering a high-performance culture and teams, she brings to Gumtree Group a wealth of experience with some of Australia’s most dynamic brands and was most recently Head of The Brag Media.

Her previous experience includes leading the successful growth of Woolworths’s Cartology media business as head of brand and agency partnerships and serving as commercial director ANZ at The Daily Mail for over six years.

“I am thrilled to be joining the business at this time of growth and to work with the incredibly passionate team to drive success across the platforms”, said Jessica. “The Gumtree Group’s brands are where over five million Aussies come to buy, sell and trade some of their most important assets across an incredibly diverse range of categories.”

“When coupled with the Group’s leading insights and hard-earned consumer trust you have an unparalleled commercial offering. I can’t wait to start harnessing the power of Gumtree’s platforms to drive growth for its trusted partners,”

“Jessica’s appointment reconfirms Gumtree Group’s commitment to deliver outstanding results for our advertising, media and dealer partners,” added Tommy Logtenberg, CEO of Gumtree Group.

“As someone with an enormous breadth of experience in advertising and media, particularly in the youth media category where she took over 100 premium brands to market, Jessica will bring a fresh approach to our product offering and provide the group’s partners with tangible, insights-driven, innovative solutions.”

Jessica will join the Gumtree Group team at the Cairns Crocodiles 2025 awards next week, spending time with some of the Group’s key stakeholders and commercial partners.