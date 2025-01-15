Jessica Hunter Departs The Brag Media

Jessica Hunter, formerly head of The Brag Media, has departed the business, B&T has learned.

Hunter joined Brag in May 2023 from Cartology and has become the third high-profile departure from the business following its acquisition by Vinyl Group in February last year.

Brag co-founders Luke Girgis and Poppy Reid left the business in June and October last, respectively. When Girgis departed, Hunter was promoted from GM to head of the business.

Vinyl Group said at the time of Brag’s acquisition that it expected to find $750,000 worth of savings over the next year following its review of the business and Girgis’ departure.

Vinyl Group went on to acquire trade title Mediaweek in August last year. Just last month, it acquired digital city guide company Concrete Playground. Three days later, Vinyl Group announced that it had raised some $7.6 million to continue its expansion.

“Upon acquiring The Brag Media, the Board and I have taken the time to get to know all the incredible talent in the team,” said Josh Simons, chief executive of Vinyl Group when Girgis departed.

“It became clear that Jessica’s leadership and commercial achievements since joining the business have made her an undeniable force. We believe in Jessica’s ability to steer The Brag Media, unlock its full potential and drive our ambitious growth plans forward. I look forward to working closely with Jess and Lars in their new roles. The Brag Media is synonymous with youth culture, and the best is yet to come.”

“I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve been able to achieve since I joined The Brag Media,” said Hunter, again when Girgis departed.

“Our business is home to some of the best people in media. This is a fantastic opportunity to lead Australia’s largest creator of premium youth content and events through the next phase of growth.

“I’m grateful to Josh and the Board for their trust and remain motivated to ensure our portfolio of iconic brands and partnerships reach their full potential, and that our clients receive top-tier support and award-winning campaign solutions that sit at the centre of youth culture,” Hunter added.

Girgis resurfaced as CEO of premium meal delivery service, Providoor in September. Reid, meanwhile, joined Seven as a music journalist.

B&T has contacted Hunter for comment. Vinyl Group confirmed Hunter’s departure to B&T but provided no further comment.